GemHUB is the blockchain game platform project. As the global P&E game-oriented De-Fi project, it has begun with the idea that ‘Share the profits of P2E game business with gamers’, and aims for the blockchain service platform that ‘Easy and Convenient Entertaining.’ Game users can easily and conveniently use all the blockchain services such as generating yield profits by playing the game, swapping token, using De-Fi service through one app. Also, game developers can proceed with the independent service without accepting tokens and being subordinated to governance from large game companies.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GemHUB What is the price of GemHUB (GHUB) today? The live price of GemHUB (GHUB) is 0.01451 USD . What is the market cap of GemHUB (GHUB)? The current market cap of GemHUB is $ 1.07M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GHUB by its real-time market price of 0.01451 USD . What is the circulating supply of GemHUB (GHUB)? The current circulating supply of GemHUB (GHUB) is 73.74M USD . What was the highest price of GemHUB (GHUB)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of GemHUB (GHUB) is 0.69988 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of GemHUB (GHUB)? The 24-hour trading volume of GemHUB (GHUB) is $ 6.87K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

