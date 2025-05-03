What is GraphLinq (GLQ)

GLQ is the native token for the Graphlinq ecosystem built on top of Ethereum (ERC20). GLQ will be used to run a graph on the platform's test net or main net to execute different processes over the blockchain to automate tasks, triggering events, and much more. GLQ will have more use cases as the ecosystem grows, as mentioned in Graphlinq's Documentation.

GraphLinq Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as GraphLinq, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GLQ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our GraphLinq price prediction page.

GraphLinq Price History

Tracing GLQ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GLQ's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our GraphLinq price history page.

GLQ to Local Currencies

What is the price of GraphLinq (GLQ) today? The live price of GraphLinq (GLQ) is 0.03129 USD . What is the market cap of GraphLinq (GLQ)? The current market cap of GraphLinq is $ 10.64M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GLQ by its real-time market price of 0.03129 USD . What is the circulating supply of GraphLinq (GLQ)? The current circulating supply of GraphLinq (GLQ) is 340.00M USD . What was the highest price of GraphLinq (GLQ)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of GraphLinq (GLQ) is 0.2 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of GraphLinq (GLQ)? The 24-hour trading volume of GraphLinq (GLQ) is $ 69.47K USD .

