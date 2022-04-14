GuildQB (GQB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GuildQB (GQB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GuildQB (GQB) Information GuildQB is a gaming ecosystem that brings together various aspects of the gaming industry, such as DAO governance, game development, NFT promotion, and blockchain technology. The project's ultimate goal is to create an interconnected ecosystem of games, NFTs, and communities that maximises player benefits and achieves interoperability across the GameFi ecosystem. GuildQB plans to expand the number of game users by researching high-level games and giving scholarships to those interested. Users can also earn additional incentives by building gaming tools and making connections with the GameFI/BCG industry. Official Website: https://guildqb.com/ Whitepaper: https://guildqb.gitbook.io/guildqb-wp-v1.1 Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0xE319519d910E733098fb559c2B10Cb70ED854603 Buy GQB Now!

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.038
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.000197

GuildQB (GQB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GuildQB (GQB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GQB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GQB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GQB's tokenomics, explore GQB token's live price!

