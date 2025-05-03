What is Housecoin (HOUSE)

A meme coin designed to hedge against the overheated US real estate market by opposing excessively high property prices.

Housecoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Housecoin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check HOUSE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Housecoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Housecoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Housecoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Housecoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HOUSE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Housecoin price prediction page.

Housecoin Price History

Tracing HOUSE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HOUSE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Housecoin price history page.

How to buy Housecoin (HOUSE)

Looking for how to buy Housecoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Housecoin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HOUSE to Local Currencies

1 HOUSE to VND ₫ 1,881.654075 1 HOUSE to AUD A$ 0.11083275 1 HOUSE to GBP ￡ 0.05362875 1 HOUSE to EUR € 0.0629244 1 HOUSE to USD $ 0.071505 1 HOUSE to MYR RM 0.30532635 1 HOUSE to TRY ₺ 2.75794785 1 HOUSE to JPY ¥ 10.3610745 1 HOUSE to RUB ₽ 5.91274845 1 HOUSE to INR ₹ 6.05146815 1 HOUSE to IDR Rp 1,172.2129272 1 HOUSE to KRW ₩ 100.1470428 1 HOUSE to PHP ₱ 3.9799683 1 HOUSE to EGP ￡E. 3.6295938 1 HOUSE to BRL R$ 0.40400325 1 HOUSE to CAD C$ 0.0986769 1 HOUSE to BDT ৳ 8.7164595 1 HOUSE to NGN ₦ 114.5910528 1 HOUSE to UAH ₴ 2.974608 1 HOUSE to VES Bs 6.29244 1 HOUSE to PKR Rs 20.1586896 1 HOUSE to KZT ₸ 36.8007633 1 HOUSE to THB ฿ 2.3668155 1 HOUSE to TWD NT$ 2.19591855 1 HOUSE to AED د.إ 0.26242335 1 HOUSE to CHF Fr 0.0586341 1 HOUSE to HKD HK$ 0.55416375 1 HOUSE to MAD .د.م 0.6621363 1 HOUSE to MXN $ 1.4000679

Housecoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Housecoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Housecoin What is the price of Housecoin (HOUSE) today? The live price of Housecoin (HOUSE) is 0.071505 USD . What is the market cap of Housecoin (HOUSE)? The current market cap of Housecoin is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HOUSE by its real-time market price of 0.071505 USD . What is the circulating supply of Housecoin (HOUSE)? The current circulating supply of Housecoin (HOUSE) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Housecoin (HOUSE)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Housecoin (HOUSE) is 0.130927 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Housecoin (HOUSE)? The 24-hour trading volume of Housecoin (HOUSE) is $ 2.30M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!