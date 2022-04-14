Chihuahua (HUAHUA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Chihuahua (HUAHUA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) Information Chihuahua is a meme coin and aims to be a community-driven project with a Community Pool of 10B HUAHUA that can be used to fund projects on top of the chain proposed and voted via the Governance built-in in the Chihuahua chain. Official Website: https://www.chihuahua.wtf/ Block Explorer: https://www.mintscan.io/chihuahua Buy HUAHUA Now!

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chihuahua (HUAHUA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.15M $ 3.15M $ 3.15M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 93.55B $ 93.55B $ 93.55B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.006378 $ 0.006378 $ 0.006378 All-Time Low: $ 0.000014850630620658 $ 0.000014850630620658 $ 0.000014850630620658 Current Price: $ 0.00003362 $ 0.00003362 $ 0.00003362 Learn more about Chihuahua (HUAHUA) price

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Chihuahua (HUAHUA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HUAHUA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HUAHUA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HUAHUA's tokenomics, explore HUAHUA token's live price!

How to Buy HUAHUA Interested in adding Chihuahua (HUAHUA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy HUAHUA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy HUAHUA on MEXC now!

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) Price History Analysing the price history of HUAHUA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore HUAHUA Price History now!

HUAHUA Price Prediction Want to know where HUAHUA might be heading? Our HUAHUA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See HUAHUA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!