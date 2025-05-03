What is Chihuahua (HUAHUA)

Chihuahua is a meme coin and aims to be a community-driven project with a Community Pool of 10B HUAHUA that can be used to fund projects on top of the chain proposed and voted via the Governance built-in in the Chihuahua chain.

Chihuahua is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Chihuahua Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Chihuahua, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HUAHUA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Chihuahua price prediction page.

Chihuahua Price History

Tracing HUAHUA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HUAHUA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Chihuahua price history page.

How to buy Chihuahua (HUAHUA)

Looking for how to buy Chihuahua? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Chihuahua on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HUAHUA to Local Currencies

Chihuahua Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Chihuahua, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Chihuahua What is the price of Chihuahua (HUAHUA) today? The live price of Chihuahua (HUAHUA) is 0.00001602 USD . What is the market cap of Chihuahua (HUAHUA)? The current market cap of Chihuahua is $ 1.50M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HUAHUA by its real-time market price of 0.00001602 USD . What is the circulating supply of Chihuahua (HUAHUA)? The current circulating supply of Chihuahua (HUAHUA) is 93.55B USD . What was the highest price of Chihuahua (HUAHUA)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Chihuahua (HUAHUA) is 0.006378 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Chihuahua (HUAHUA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Chihuahua (HUAHUA) is $ 55.74K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

