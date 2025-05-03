What is ICT (ICT)

ICTech is an open-source public blockchain network based on efficiency, programmability, developers, participation, and decentralization. As the world's first heterogeneous smart contract network, we are fully compatible with most of the major smart-contract blockchains thanks to the 4 different interoperable technologies built in. Moreover, our platform supports distributed computing and distributed storage, delving into decentralized data and computing power for AI model training, guided by fractal principles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ICT What is the price of ICT (ICT) today? The live price of ICT (ICT) is 0.02448 USD . What is the market cap of ICT (ICT)? The current market cap of ICT is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ICT by its real-time market price of 0.02448 USD . What is the circulating supply of ICT (ICT)? The current circulating supply of ICT (ICT) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of ICT (ICT)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of ICT (ICT) is 1.31 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ICT (ICT)? The 24-hour trading volume of ICT (ICT) is $ 38.07K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

