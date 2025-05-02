What is Illuvium (ILV)

Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable immutable-X layer-two solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging assets, as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody.

Illuvium is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Illuvium investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ILV staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Illuvium on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Illuvium buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Illuvium Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Illuvium, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ILV? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Illuvium price prediction page.

Illuvium Price History

Tracing ILV's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ILV's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Illuvium price history page.

How to buy Illuvium (ILV)

Looking for how to buy Illuvium? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Illuvium on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ILV to Local Currencies

1 ILV to VND ₫ 415,250.7 1 ILV to AUD A$ 24.459 1 ILV to GBP ￡ 11.835 1 ILV to EUR € 13.8864 1 ILV to USD $ 15.78 1 ILV to MYR RM 67.3806 1 ILV to TRY ₺ 608.4768 1 ILV to JPY ¥ 2,285.5752 1 ILV to RUB ₽ 1,305.6372 1 ILV to INR ₹ 1,334.6724 1 ILV to IDR Rp 258,688.4832 1 ILV to KRW ₩ 22,131.7656 1 ILV to PHP ₱ 877.6836 1 ILV to EGP ￡E. 801.1506 1 ILV to BRL R$ 89.157 1 ILV to CAD C$ 21.7764 1 ILV to BDT ৳ 1,923.582 1 ILV to NGN ₦ 25,288.3968 1 ILV to UAH ₴ 656.448 1 ILV to VES Bs 1,357.08 1 ILV to PKR Rs 4,448.6976 1 ILV to KZT ₸ 8,121.3348 1 ILV to THB ฿ 522.6336 1 ILV to TWD NT$ 486.024 1 ILV to AED د.إ 57.9126 1 ILV to CHF Fr 12.9396 1 ILV to HKD HK$ 122.1372 1 ILV to MAD .د.م 146.1228 1 ILV to MXN $ 309.6036

Illuvium Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Illuvium, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Illuvium What is the price of Illuvium (ILV) today? The live price of Illuvium (ILV) is 15.78 USD . What is the market cap of Illuvium (ILV)? The current market cap of Illuvium is $ 120.00M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ILV by its real-time market price of 15.78 USD . What is the circulating supply of Illuvium (ILV)? The current circulating supply of Illuvium (ILV) is 7.60M USD . What was the highest price of Illuvium (ILV)? As of 2025-05-03 , the highest price of Illuvium (ILV) is 1,924.017 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Illuvium (ILV)? The 24-hour trading volume of Illuvium (ILV) is $ 398.52K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!

The FTX Collapse: A Deep Dive into One of Crypto’s Biggest Scandals In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.