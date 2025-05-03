Join MEXC Today
InterMilanFanToken Price(INTER)
The current price of InterMilanFanToken (INTER) today is 0.9362 USD with a current market cap of $ 8.14M USD. INTER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key InterMilanFanToken Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 42.18K USD
- InterMilanFanToken price change within the day is +1.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 8.70M USD
Track the price changes of InterMilanFanToken for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.012926
|+1.40%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0946
|+11.24%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0136
|+1.47%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0668
|-6.67%
Today, INTER recorded a change of $ +0.012926 (+1.40%), reflecting its latest market activity.InterMilanFanToken 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0946 (+11.24%), showing the token's short-term performance.InterMilanFanToken 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, INTER saw a change of $ +0.0136 (+1.47%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.InterMilanFanToken 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0668 (-6.67%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of InterMilanFanToken: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
+1.40%
+13.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$INTER is the name of the only official Inter Milan Fan Token.
|1 INTER to VND
₫24,636.103
|1 INTER to AUD
A$1.45111
|1 INTER to GBP
￡0.70215
|1 INTER to EUR
€0.823856
|1 INTER to USD
$0.9362
|1 INTER to MYR
RM3.997574
|1 INTER to TRY
₺36.109234
|1 INTER to JPY
¥135.65538
|1 INTER to RUB
₽77.461188
|1 INTER to INR
₹79.230606
|1 INTER to IDR
Rp15,347.538528
|1 INTER to KRW
₩1,311.204272
|1 INTER to PHP
₱52.108892
|1 INTER to EGP
￡E.47.521512
|1 INTER to BRL
R$5.28953
|1 INTER to CAD
C$1.291956
|1 INTER to BDT
৳114.12278
|1 INTER to NGN
₦1,500.316672
|1 INTER to UAH
₴38.94592
|1 INTER to VES
Bs80.5132
|1 INTER to PKR
Rs263.933504
|1 INTER to KZT
₸481.824692
|1 INTER to THB
฿30.98822
|1 INTER to TWD
NT$28.750702
|1 INTER to AED
د.إ3.435854
|1 INTER to CHF
Fr0.767684
|1 INTER to HKD
HK$7.25555
|1 INTER to MAD
.د.م8.669212
|1 INTER to MXN
$18.330796
