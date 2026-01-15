Infrared Price Today

The live Infrared (IR) price today is $ 0.07841, with a 6.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current IR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07841 per IR.

Infrared currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- IR. During the last 24 hours, IR traded between $ 0.07841 (low) and $ 0.08713 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, IR moved -3.25% in the last hour and +2.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 82.28K.

Infrared (IR) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 82.28K$ 82.28K $ 82.28K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 78.41M$ 78.41M $ 78.41M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BERACHAIN

