What is Ithaca Protocol (ITHACA)

Ithaca is a Non-Custodial, Composable Option Protocol enabling optimal risk sharing across time and event horizons for professional and retail users as well modular decentralized infrastructure to spin up and market make complete option, option strategy, structured product markets on any underlying.

What is the price of Ithaca Protocol (ITHACA) today? The live price of Ithaca Protocol (ITHACA) is 0.01544 USD . What is the market cap of Ithaca Protocol (ITHACA)? The current market cap of Ithaca Protocol is $ 1.23M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ITHACA by its real-time market price of 0.01544 USD . What is the circulating supply of Ithaca Protocol (ITHACA)? The current circulating supply of Ithaca Protocol (ITHACA) is 79.79M USD . What was the highest price of Ithaca Protocol (ITHACA)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Ithaca Protocol (ITHACA) is 0.14663 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Ithaca Protocol (ITHACA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Ithaca Protocol (ITHACA) is $ 5.53K USD .

