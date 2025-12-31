Kite AI Price Today

The live Kite AI (KITE) price today is $ 0.08964, with a 2.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current KITE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.08964 per KITE.

Kite AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- KITE. During the last 24 hours, KITE traded between $ 0.08935 (low) and $ 0.09413 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, KITE moved -2.04% in the last hour and +0.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 85.65K.

Kite AI (KITE) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 85.65K$ 85.65K $ 85.65K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 896.40M$ 896.40M $ 896.40M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Kite AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 85.65K. The circulating supply of KITE is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 896.40M.