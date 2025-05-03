What is Klever (KLV)

Klever (KLV) is a crypto wallet ecosystem serving over 2.5 million total users and 140k daily active users worldwide with Klever App, Klever Swap and Klever OS. Klever's emerging platforms Klever Blockchain, Klever Exchange and Klever Bank are set to launch this year, all powered by the utility token KLV. KLV serves as the fuel for the entire Klever ecosystem, and ensures reduced Klever Swap fees. KLV Staking allows users to earn a passive income, with 72% of all KLV in circulation currently frozen and staked by Klever users.

Klever is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Klever Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Klever, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KLV? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Klever price prediction page.

Klever Price History

Tracing KLV's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KLV's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Klever price history page.

How to buy Klever (KLV)

You can easily purchase Klever on MEXC following standard exchange procedures.

KLV to Local Currencies

1 KLV to VND ₫ 54.814145 1 KLV to AUD A$ 0.00322865 1 KLV to GBP ￡ 0.00156225 1 KLV to EUR € 0.00183304 1 KLV to USD $ 0.002083 1 KLV to MYR RM 0.00889441 1 KLV to TRY ₺ 0.08011218 1 KLV to JPY ¥ 0.30166006 1 KLV to RUB ₽ 0.17274319 1 KLV to INR ₹ 0.17605516 1 KLV to IDR Rp 34.14753552 1 KLV to KRW ₩ 2.91736648 1 KLV to PHP ₱ 0.1156065 1 KLV to EGP ￡E. 0.10567059 1 KLV to BRL R$ 0.01176895 1 KLV to CAD C$ 0.00287454 1 KLV to BDT ৳ 0.2539177 1 KLV to NGN ₦ 3.34885993 1 KLV to UAH ₴ 0.0866528 1 KLV to VES Bs 0.183304 1 KLV to PKR Rs 0.58723936 1 KLV to KZT ₸ 1.07870238 1 KLV to THB ฿ 0.0689473 1 KLV to TWD NT$ 0.06396893 1 KLV to AED د.إ 0.00764461 1 KLV to CHF Fr 0.00170806 1 KLV to HKD HK$ 0.01614325 1 KLV to MAD .د.م 0.01928858 1 KLV to MXN $ 0.04078514

Klever Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Klever, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Klever What is the price of Klever (KLV) today? The live price of Klever (KLV) is 0.002083 USD . What is the market cap of Klever (KLV)? The current market cap of Klever is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KLV by its real-time market price of 0.002083 USD . What is the circulating supply of Klever (KLV)? The current circulating supply of Klever (KLV) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Klever (KLV)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Klever (KLV) is 0.134 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Klever (KLV)? The 24-hour trading volume of Klever (KLV) is $ 127.79K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

