Kyber Network (KNC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kyber Network (KNC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kyber Network (KNC) Information “KyberNetwork”, an on-chain decentralized exchange providing several useful applications, including building a practical exchange and providing payment APIs for merchants and users to instantly convert tokens effortlessly and “trustlessly”. Official Website: https://kyberswap.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.kyberswap.com/introduction Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xdeFA4e8a7bcBA345F687a2f1456F5Edd9CE97202 Buy KNC Now!

Kyber Network (KNC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kyber Network (KNC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 79.43M $ 79.43M $ 79.43M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 187.47M $ 187.47M $ 187.47M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 5.74 $ 5.74 $ 5.74 All-Time Low: $ 0.25991972993251367 $ 0.25991972993251367 $ 0.25991972993251367 Current Price: $ 0.4237 $ 0.4237 $ 0.4237 Learn more about Kyber Network (KNC) price

Kyber Network (KNC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kyber Network (KNC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KNC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KNC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KNC's tokenomics, explore KNC token's live price!

How to Buy KNC Interested in adding Kyber Network (KNC) to your portfolio?

Kyber Network (KNC) Price History Analysing the price history of KNC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore KNC Price History now!

KNC Price Prediction Want to know where KNC might be heading? Our KNC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KNC token's Price Prediction now!

