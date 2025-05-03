What is Kyber Network (KNC)

“KyberNetwork”, an on-chain decentralized exchange providing several useful applications, including building a practical exchange and providing payment APIs for merchants and users to instantly convert tokens effortlessly and “trustlessly”.

Kyber Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Additionally, you can:

- Check KNC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Kyber Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Kyber Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Kyber Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Kyber Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KNC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Kyber Network Price History

Tracing KNC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KNC's potential future trajectory.

How to buy Kyber Network (KNC)

The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Kyber Network on MEXC.

KNC to Local Currencies

1 KNC to VND ₫ 9,168.146 1 KNC to AUD A$ 0.54002 1 KNC to GBP ￡ 0.2613 1 KNC to EUR € 0.306592 1 KNC to USD $ 0.3484 1 KNC to MYR RM 1.487668 1 KNC to TRY ₺ 13.437788 1 KNC to JPY ¥ 50.48316 1 KNC to RUB ₽ 28.809196 1 KNC to INR ₹ 29.485092 1 KNC to IDR Rp 5,711.474496 1 KNC to KRW ₩ 487.955104 1 KNC to PHP ₱ 19.391944 1 KNC to EGP ￡E. 17.6813 1 KNC to BRL R$ 1.96846 1 KNC to CAD C$ 0.480792 1 KNC to BDT ৳ 42.46996 1 KNC to NGN ₦ 558.331904 1 KNC to UAH ₴ 14.49344 1 KNC to VES Bs 30.6592 1 KNC to PKR Rs 98.220928 1 KNC to KZT ₸ 179.307544 1 KNC to THB ฿ 11.53204 1 KNC to TWD NT$ 10.699364 1 KNC to AED د.إ 1.278628 1 KNC to CHF Fr 0.285688 1 KNC to HKD HK$ 2.7001 1 KNC to MAD .د.م 3.226184 1 KNC to MXN $ 6.821672

Kyber Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kyber Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kyber Network What is the price of Kyber Network (KNC) today? The live price of Kyber Network (KNC) is 0.3484 USD . What is the market cap of Kyber Network (KNC)? The current market cap of Kyber Network is $ 65.17M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KNC by its real-time market price of 0.3484 USD . What is the circulating supply of Kyber Network (KNC)? The current circulating supply of Kyber Network (KNC) is 187.06M USD . What was the highest price of Kyber Network (KNC)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Kyber Network (KNC) is 5.74 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Kyber Network (KNC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Kyber Network (KNC) is $ 169.52K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

