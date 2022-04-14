K9 Finance DAO (KNINE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into K9 Finance DAO (KNINE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

K9 Finance DAO (KNINE) Information K9 Finance, a Shibarium-based LSD(Liquid Staking Derivatives) platform, offers core DeFi services and acts as an official validator. Rewarding $KNINE holders with $BONE for block validation, it aims to drive DeFi adoption via the 'Roundtable of Dogs' DAO, which governs treasury and roadmap decisions. Official Website: https://www.k9finance.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.k9finance.com/litepaper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x91fbB2503AC69702061f1AC6885759Fc853e6EaE Buy KNINE Now!

K9 Finance DAO (KNINE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for K9 Finance DAO (KNINE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.04M $ 1.04M $ 1.04M Total Supply: $ 999.59B $ 999.59B $ 999.59B Circulating Supply: $ 402.27B $ 402.27B $ 402.27B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.58M $ 2.58M $ 2.58M All-Time High: $ 0.00027 $ 0.00027 $ 0.00027 All-Time Low: $ 0.000001684705136988 $ 0.000001684705136988 $ 0.000001684705136988 Current Price: $ 0.000002582 $ 0.000002582 $ 0.000002582 Learn more about K9 Finance DAO (KNINE) price

K9 Finance DAO (KNINE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of K9 Finance DAO (KNINE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KNINE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KNINE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KNINE's tokenomics, explore KNINE token's live price!

