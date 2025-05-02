What is K9 Finance DAO (KNINE)

K9 Finance, a Shibarium-based LSD(Liquid Staking Derivatives) platform, offers core DeFi services and acts as an official validator. Rewarding $KNINE holders with $BONE for block validation, it aims to drive DeFi adoption via the 'Roundtable of Dogs' DAO, which governs treasury and roadmap decisions.

K9 Finance DAO Price Prediction

K9 Finance DAO Price History

How to buy K9 Finance DAO (KNINE)

KNINE to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About K9 Finance DAO What is the price of K9 Finance DAO (KNINE) today? The live price of K9 Finance DAO (KNINE) is 0.00000245 USD . What is the market cap of K9 Finance DAO (KNINE)? The current market cap of K9 Finance DAO is $ 985.57K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KNINE by its real-time market price of 0.00000245 USD . What is the circulating supply of K9 Finance DAO (KNINE)? The current circulating supply of K9 Finance DAO (KNINE) is 402.27B USD . What was the highest price of K9 Finance DAO (KNINE)? As of 2025-05-03 , the highest price of K9 Finance DAO (KNINE) is 0.00027 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of K9 Finance DAO (KNINE)? The 24-hour trading volume of K9 Finance DAO (KNINE) is $ 38.15K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

