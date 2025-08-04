What is kolscan (KOLSCAN)

Kolscan, now acquired by Pump.fun, is a Solana wallet tracker that monitors top memecoin traders and KOLs with real-time trades, PnL, and leaderboards.

kolscan is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your kolscan investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check KOLSCAN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about kolscan on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your kolscan buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

kolscan Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as kolscan, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KOLSCAN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our kolscan price prediction page.

kolscan Price History

Tracing KOLSCAN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KOLSCAN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our kolscan price history page.

kolscan (KOLSCAN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of kolscan (KOLSCAN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KOLSCAN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy kolscan (KOLSCAN)

Looking for how to buy kolscan? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase kolscan on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KOLSCAN to Local Currencies

1 KOLSCAN to VND ₫ 20.8756895 1 KOLSCAN to AUD A$ 0.001221682 1 KOLSCAN to GBP ￡ 0.000594975 1 KOLSCAN to EUR € 0.000682238 1 KOLSCAN to USD $ 0.0007933 1 KOLSCAN to MYR RM 0.003355659 1 KOLSCAN to TRY ₺ 0.032271444 1 KOLSCAN to JPY ¥ 0.1166151 1 KOLSCAN to ARS ARS$ 1.072025955 1 KOLSCAN to RUB ₽ 0.063107015 1 KOLSCAN to INR ₹ 0.069128162 1 KOLSCAN to IDR Rp 13.004915952 1 KOLSCAN to KRW ₩ 1.098752232 1 KOLSCAN to PHP ₱ 0.045638549 1 KOLSCAN to EGP ￡E. 0.038022869 1 KOLSCAN to BRL R$ 0.004386949 1 KOLSCAN to CAD C$ 0.001086821 1 KOLSCAN to BDT ৳ 0.095767176 1 KOLSCAN to NGN ₦ 1.200143905 1 KOLSCAN to UAH ₴ 0.032739491 1 KOLSCAN to VES Bs 0.0975759 1 KOLSCAN to CLP $ 0.769501 1 KOLSCAN to PKR Rs 0.222274727 1 KOLSCAN to KZT ₸ 0.42512947 1 KOLSCAN to THB ฿ 0.025742585 1 KOLSCAN to TWD NT$ 0.023687938 1 KOLSCAN to AED د.إ 0.002911411 1 KOLSCAN to CHF Fr 0.00063464 1 KOLSCAN to HKD HK$ 0.006219472 1 KOLSCAN to MAD .د.م 0.007171432 1 KOLSCAN to MXN $ 0.014937839 1 KOLSCAN to PLN zł 0.002919344 1 KOLSCAN to RON лв 0.003474654 1 KOLSCAN to SEK kr 0.007655345 1 KOLSCAN to BGN лв 0.001332744 1 KOLSCAN to HUF Ft 0.272887267 1 KOLSCAN to CZK Kč 0.016841759 1 KOLSCAN to KWD د.ك 0.0002403699 1 KOLSCAN to ILS ₪ 0.002705153

kolscan Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of kolscan, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About kolscan What is the price of kolscan (KOLSCAN) today? The live price of kolscan (KOLSCAN) is 0.0007933 USD . What is the market cap of kolscan (KOLSCAN)? The current market cap of kolscan is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KOLSCAN by its real-time market price of 0.0007933 USD . What is the circulating supply of kolscan (KOLSCAN)? The current circulating supply of kolscan (KOLSCAN) is -- USD . What was the highest price of kolscan (KOLSCAN)? As of 2025-08-04 , the highest price of kolscan (KOLSCAN) is 0.006331 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of kolscan (KOLSCAN)? The 24-hour trading volume of kolscan (KOLSCAN) is $ 54.41K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

