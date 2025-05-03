What is PlatON (LAT)

PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.

LAT to Local Currencies

What is PlatON (LAT)? PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with "computing interoperability" as its core feature.

