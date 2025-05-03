Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
LIF3 Price(LIF3)
The current price of LIF3 (LIF3) today is 0.002518 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LIF3 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LIF3 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 30.95K USD
- LIF3 price change within the day is +0.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of LIF3 for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00000176
|+0.07%
|30 Days
|$ -0.000888
|-26.08%
|60 Days
|$ -0.000456
|-15.34%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001154
|-31.43%
Today, LIF3 recorded a change of $ +0.00000176 (+0.07%), reflecting its latest market activity.LIF3 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000888 (-26.08%), showing the token's short-term performance.LIF3 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, LIF3 saw a change of $ -0.000456 (-15.34%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.LIF3 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.001154 (-31.43%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of LIF3: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
+0.07%
-0.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lif3 is an emerging powerhouse protocol in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector that provides a comprehensive suite of features to manage digital assets across multiple blockchains. Encompassing the various products Lif3 has to offer, users are able to safely and securely invest in a multitude of options that best fit their financial goals, preferred strategies, and risk profiles.
|1 LIF3 to VND
₫66.26117
|1 LIF3 to AUD
A$0.0039029
|1 LIF3 to GBP
￡0.0018885
|1 LIF3 to EUR
€0.00221584
|1 LIF3 to USD
$0.002518
|1 LIF3 to MYR
RM0.01075186
|1 LIF3 to TRY
₺0.09684228
|1 LIF3 to JPY
¥0.36465676
|1 LIF3 to RUB
₽0.20881774
|1 LIF3 to INR
₹0.21282136
|1 LIF3 to IDR
Rp41.27868192
|1 LIF3 to KRW
₩3.52661008
|1 LIF3 to PHP
₱0.139749
|1 LIF3 to EGP
￡E.0.12773814
|1 LIF3 to BRL
R$0.0142267
|1 LIF3 to CAD
C$0.00347484
|1 LIF3 to BDT
৳0.3069442
|1 LIF3 to NGN
₦4.04821378
|1 LIF3 to UAH
₴0.1047488
|1 LIF3 to VES
Bs0.221584
|1 LIF3 to PKR
Rs0.70987456
|1 LIF3 to KZT
₸1.30397148
|1 LIF3 to THB
฿0.0833458
|1 LIF3 to TWD
NT$0.07732778
|1 LIF3 to AED
د.إ0.00924106
|1 LIF3 to CHF
Fr0.00206476
|1 LIF3 to HKD
HK$0.0195145
|1 LIF3 to MAD
.د.م0.02331668
|1 LIF3 to MXN
$0.04930244
For a more in-depth understanding of LIF3, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
