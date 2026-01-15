ExchangeDEX+
The live Life Crypto price today is 0.00003123 USD.LIFECRYPTO market cap is 82,172.2064919921 USD.

$0.00003123
+3.47%1D
Life Crypto (LIFECRYPTO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-15 23:44:18 (UTC+8)

Life Crypto Price Today

The live Life Crypto (LIFECRYPTO) price today is $ 0.00003123, with a 3.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current LIFECRYPTO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00003123 per LIFECRYPTO.

Life Crypto currently ranks #3128 by market capitalisation at $ 82.17K, with a circulating supply of 2.63B LIFECRYPTO. During the last 24 hours, LIFECRYPTO traded between $ 0.0000301 (low) and $ 0.000032 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.041196202448284376, while the all-time low was $ 0.000022428549565319.

In short-term performance, LIFECRYPTO moved +0.38% in the last hour and +3.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 65.49K.

Life Crypto (LIFECRYPTO) Market Information

$ 82.17K
$ 65.49K
$ 312.30K
2.63B
10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000
26.31%

The current Market Cap of Life Crypto is $ 82.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 65.49K. The circulating supply of LIFECRYPTO is 2.63B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 312.30K.

Life Crypto Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

+0.38%

+3.47%

+3.96%

+3.96%

Life Crypto (LIFECRYPTO) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Life Crypto for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000010473+3.47%
30 Days$ +0.0000024+8.32%
60 Days$ +0.00000074+2.42%
90 Days$ -0.00000234-6.98%
Life Crypto Price Change Today

Today, LIFECRYPTO recorded a change of $ +0.0000010473 (+3.47%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Life Crypto 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000024 (+8.32%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Life Crypto 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LIFECRYPTO saw a change of $ +0.00000074 (+2.42%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Life Crypto 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00000234 (-6.98%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Life Crypto (LIFECRYPTO)?

Check out the Life Crypto Price History page now.

AI Analysis for Life Crypto

AI-driven insights that analyse Life Crypto latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence Life Crypto's prices?

Life Crypto (LIFECRYPTO) prices are influenced by several key factors:

Market demand and supply dynamics, trading volume, investor sentiment, and overall cryptocurrency market trends. Regulatory news and government policies regarding crypto assets significantly impact prices. Project development updates, partnerships, and technological improvements drive value. Bitcoin and major altcoin movements often correlate with smaller tokens. Social media buzz, community engagement, and media coverage affect investor interest. Economic factors like inflation, interest rates, and global financial stability also play roles in price fluctuations.

Why do people want to know Life Crypto's price today?

People want to know Life Crypto price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio performance, identifying market trends, timing buy/sell orders, assessing profit/loss positions, and staying updated on market volatility to manage risk effectively.

Price Prediction for Life Crypto

Life Crypto (LIFECRYPTO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LIFECRYPTO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Life Crypto (LIFECRYPTO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Life Crypto could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Life Crypto will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LIFECRYPTO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Life Crypto Price Prediction.

About Life Crypto

LIFE (LIFE) is a digital cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable giving transparent and accessible. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, LIFE utilizes smart contracts to ensure donations are delivered directly to their intended recipients, bypassing traditional intermediaries. The asset's primary purpose is to foster a culture of philanthropy within the crypto community by providing a simple and secure way to donate to various causes. LIFE's issuance model is based on a fixed supply, with a portion of the tokens pre-allocated for philanthropic activities. The project's broader ecosystem includes a range of charities and non-profit organizations that accept LIFE tokens as donations.

How to buy & Invest Life Crypto in India

Ready to get started with Life Crypto? Buying LIFECRYPTO is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Life Crypto. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Life Crypto (LIFECRYPTO) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Life Crypto will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Life Crypto (LIFECRYPTO) Guide

What can you do with Life Crypto

What is Life Crypto (LIFECRYPTO)

LifeCrypto is an innovative payment network and a new kind of money. LIFE provides flexibility and simplicity to crypto users, allowing for hassle free transactions, using just the username of a receiver to send funds.

Life Crypto Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Life Crypto, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Life Crypto

Page last updated: 2026-01-15 23:44:18 (UTC+8)

