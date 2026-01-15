Life Crypto Price Today

The live Life Crypto (LIFECRYPTO) price today is $ 0.00003123, with a 3.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current LIFECRYPTO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00003123 per LIFECRYPTO.

Life Crypto currently ranks #3128 by market capitalisation at $ 82.17K, with a circulating supply of 2.63B LIFECRYPTO. During the last 24 hours, LIFECRYPTO traded between $ 0.0000301 (low) and $ 0.000032 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.041196202448284376, while the all-time low was $ 0.000022428549565319.

In short-term performance, LIFECRYPTO moved +0.38% in the last hour and +3.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 65.49K.

Life Crypto (LIFECRYPTO) Market Information

Rank No.3128 Market Cap $ 82.17K$ 82.17K $ 82.17K Volume (24H) $ 65.49K$ 65.49K $ 65.49K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 312.30K$ 312.30K $ 312.30K Circulation Supply 2.63B 2.63B 2.63B Max Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 26.31% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Life Crypto is $ 82.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 65.49K. The circulating supply of LIFECRYPTO is 2.63B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 312.30K.