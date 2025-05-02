What is iMe Lab (LIME)

iMe is the first app to combine a full-fledged self-custodial Crypto Wallet and a Telegram-based messaging platform for seamless operations with crypto in the habitual environment of Telegram.

iMe Lab is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your iMe Lab investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check LIME staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about iMe Lab on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your iMe Lab buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

iMe Lab Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as iMe Lab, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LIME? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our iMe Lab price prediction page.

iMe Lab Price History

Tracing LIME's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LIME's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our iMe Lab price history page.

How to buy iMe Lab (LIME)

Looking for how to buy iMe Lab? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase iMe Lab on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LIME to Local Currencies

1 LIME to VND ₫ 444.46035 1 LIME to AUD A$ 0.0261795 1 LIME to GBP ￡ 0.0126675 1 LIME to EUR € 0.0148632 1 LIME to USD $ 0.01689 1 LIME to MYR RM 0.0721203 1 LIME to TRY ₺ 0.6512784 1 LIME to JPY ¥ 2.4438141 1 LIME to RUB ₽ 1.3978164 1 LIME to INR ₹ 1.4280495 1 LIME to IDR Rp 276.8852016 1 LIME to KRW ₩ 23.622354 1 LIME to PHP ₱ 0.9397596 1 LIME to EGP ￡E. 0.8573364 1 LIME to BRL R$ 0.0952596 1 LIME to CAD C$ 0.0231393 1 LIME to BDT ৳ 2.058891 1 LIME to NGN ₦ 27.0672384 1 LIME to UAH ₴ 0.702624 1 LIME to VES Bs 1.45254 1 LIME to PKR Rs 4.7616288 1 LIME to KZT ₸ 8.6926074 1 LIME to THB ฿ 0.5583834 1 LIME to TWD NT$ 0.5203809 1 LIME to AED د.إ 0.0619863 1 LIME to CHF Fr 0.0138498 1 LIME to HKD HK$ 0.1308975 1 LIME to MAD .د.م 0.1564014 1 LIME to MXN $ 0.3317196

iMe Lab Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of iMe Lab, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About iMe Lab What is the price of iMe Lab (LIME) today? The live price of iMe Lab (LIME) is 0.01689 USD . What is the market cap of iMe Lab (LIME)? The current market cap of iMe Lab is $ 12.74M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LIME by its real-time market price of 0.01689 USD . What is the circulating supply of iMe Lab (LIME)? The current circulating supply of iMe Lab (LIME) is 754.34M USD . What was the highest price of iMe Lab (LIME)? As of 2025-05-03 , the highest price of iMe Lab (LIME) is 0.139 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of iMe Lab (LIME)? The 24-hour trading volume of iMe Lab (LIME) is $ 72.02K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!

The FTX Collapse: A Deep Dive into One of Crypto’s Biggest Scandals In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.