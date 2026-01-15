AgentLISA Price Today

The live AgentLISA (LISA) price today is $ 0.04539, with a 5.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current LISA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04539 per LISA.

AgentLISA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- LISA. During the last 24 hours, LISA traded between $ 0.04136 (low) and $ 0.048 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, LISA moved +0.02% in the last hour and -72.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 712.07K.

AgentLISA (LISA) Market Information

