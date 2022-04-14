SPL Token (LIZARD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SPL Token (LIZARD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SPL Token (LIZARD) Information LIZARD is a meme coin on Solana themed around the reptile “lizard,” with the viral “crazy clicking the Lizard button” short video becoming a hallmark of fan-driven sharing. Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/347k5f1WLRYe81roRcLBWDR6k3eCRunaqetQPW6pbonk Buy LIZARD Now!

SPL Token (LIZARD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SPL Token (LIZARD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.016458 $ 0.016458 $ 0.016458 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.005848 $ 0.005848 $ 0.005848 Learn more about SPL Token (LIZARD) price

SPL Token (LIZARD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SPL Token (LIZARD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LIZARD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LIZARD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LIZARD's tokenomics, explore LIZARD token's live price!

How to Buy LIZARD Interested in adding SPL Token (LIZARD) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy LIZARD, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy LIZARD on MEXC now!

SPL Token (LIZARD) Price History Analysing the price history of LIZARD helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore LIZARD Price History now!

LIZARD Price Prediction Want to know where LIZARD might be heading? Our LIZARD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LIZARD token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!