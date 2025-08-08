What is SPL Token (LIZARD)

LIZARD is a meme coin on Solana themed around the reptile “lizard,” with the viral “crazy clicking the Lizard button” short video becoming a hallmark of fan-driven sharing.

SPL Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SPL Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check LIZARD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about SPL Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SPL Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SPL Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SPL Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LIZARD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SPL Token price prediction page.

SPL Token Price History

Tracing LIZARD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LIZARD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SPL Token price history page.

SPL Token (LIZARD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SPL Token (LIZARD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LIZARD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SPL Token (LIZARD)

Looking for how to buy SPL Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SPL Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LIZARD to Local Currencies

1 LIZARD to VND ₫ 165.863445 1 LIZARD to AUD A$ 0.00964359 1 LIZARD to GBP ￡ 0.00466422 1 LIZARD to EUR € 0.00535755 1 LIZARD to USD $ 0.006303 1 LIZARD to MYR RM 0.02672472 1 LIZARD to TRY ₺ 0.25640604 1 LIZARD to JPY ¥ 0.926541 1 LIZARD to ARS ARS$ 8.35935375 1 LIZARD to RUB ₽ 0.50304243 1 LIZARD to INR ₹ 0.5521428 1 LIZARD to IDR Rp 101.66127609 1 LIZARD to KRW ₩ 8.76633846 1 LIZARD to PHP ₱ 0.35857767 1 LIZARD to EGP ￡E. 0.30582156 1 LIZARD to BRL R$ 0.03428832 1 LIZARD to CAD C$ 0.00863511 1 LIZARD to BDT ৳ 0.7651842 1 LIZARD to NGN ₦ 9.65235117 1 LIZARD to UAH ₴ 0.26050299 1 LIZARD to VES Bs 0.806784 1 LIZARD to CLP $ 6.101304 1 LIZARD to PKR Rs 1.78702656 1 LIZARD to KZT ₸ 3.40330485 1 LIZARD to THB ฿ 0.20396508 1 LIZARD to TWD NT$ 0.18827061 1 LIZARD to AED د.إ 0.02313201 1 LIZARD to CHF Fr 0.0050424 1 LIZARD to HKD HK$ 0.04941552 1 LIZARD to MAD .د.م 0.05697912 1 LIZARD to MXN $ 0.11717277 1 LIZARD to PLN zł 0.02300595 1 LIZARD to RON лв 0.02741805 1 LIZARD to SEK kr 0.06044577 1 LIZARD to BGN лв 0.01052601 1 LIZARD to HUF Ft 2.14163334 1 LIZARD to CZK Kč 0.13223694 1 LIZARD to KWD د.ك 0.001922415 1 LIZARD to ILS ₪ 0.02161929

SPL Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SPL Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SPL Token What is the price of SPL Token (LIZARD) today? The live price of SPL Token (LIZARD) is 0.006303 USD . What is the market cap of SPL Token (LIZARD)? The current market cap of SPL Token is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LIZARD by its real-time market price of 0.006303 USD . What is the circulating supply of SPL Token (LIZARD)? The current circulating supply of SPL Token (LIZARD) is -- USD . What was the highest price of SPL Token (LIZARD)? As of 2025-08-08 , the highest price of SPL Token (LIZARD) is 0.016458 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of SPL Token (LIZARD)? The 24-hour trading volume of SPL Token (LIZARD) is $ 67.36K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is PublicAI ($PUBLIC)? Complete Guide to the AI Data Revolution Token This comprehensive guide explores PublicAI’s revolutionary approach to human-in-the-loop AI development, the $PUBLIC token economy, and how this platform is reshaping the relationship between human expertise and artificial intelligence. Whether you’re an AI enthusiast, crypto investor, or simply curious about earning rewards for your knowledge, this article provides everything you need to understand PublicAI’s transformative ecosystem.

The Origin and Evolution of WINkLink What is WIN? Quick Overview WIN token is a utility token launched in 2019 that powers the WINkLink ecosystem, the first comprehensive oracle system on the TRON blockchain. At its core, WINkLink crypto was designed to address the problem of information fragmentation and trust in decentralized applications by providing reliable, unpredictable, and verifiable random numbers, as well as integrating real-world data, events, and payment systems into blockchain environments. Unlike traditional oracles, WIN coin leverages TRON’s high-throughput infrastructure to create a more efficient and transparent system for developers and decentralized application (dApp) users. The Beginning: How WINkLink Started WINkLink token was