What is Laika AI (LKI)

Laika AI is developing an on-chain data layer for AI & offering advanced AI solutions, providing users with deeper insights, enhanced security, and superior market analysis in the rapidly evolving world of digital assets.

Laika AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Laika AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check LKI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Laika AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Laika AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Laika AI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Laika AI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LKI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Laika AI price prediction page.

Laika AI Price History

Tracing LKI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LKI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Laika AI price history page.

How to buy Laika AI (LKI)

Looking for how to buy Laika AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Laika AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LKI to Local Currencies

1 LKI to VND ₫ 121.391095 1 LKI to AUD A$ 0.00715015 1 LKI to GBP ￡ 0.00345975 1 LKI to EUR € 0.00405944 1 LKI to USD $ 0.004613 1 LKI to MYR RM 0.01969751 1 LKI to TRY ₺ 0.17741598 1 LKI to JPY ¥ 0.66805466 1 LKI to RUB ₽ 0.38255609 1 LKI to INR ₹ 0.38989076 1 LKI to IDR Rp 75.62293872 1 LKI to KRW ₩ 6.46078328 1 LKI to PHP ₱ 0.2560215 1 LKI to EGP ￡E. 0.23401749 1 LKI to BRL R$ 0.02606345 1 LKI to CAD C$ 0.00636594 1 LKI to BDT ৳ 0.5623247 1 LKI to NGN ₦ 7.41636623 1 LKI to UAH ₴ 0.1919008 1 LKI to VES Bs 0.405944 1 LKI to PKR Rs 1.30049696 1 LKI to KZT ₸ 2.38888818 1 LKI to THB ฿ 0.1526903 1 LKI to TWD NT$ 0.14166523 1 LKI to AED د.إ 0.01692971 1 LKI to CHF Fr 0.00378266 1 LKI to HKD HK$ 0.03575075 1 LKI to MAD .د.م 0.04271638 1 LKI to MXN $ 0.09032254

Laika AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Laika AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Laika AI What is the price of Laika AI (LKI) today? The live price of Laika AI (LKI) is 0.004613 USD . What is the market cap of Laika AI (LKI)? The current market cap of Laika AI is $ 1.98M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LKI by its real-time market price of 0.004613 USD . What is the circulating supply of Laika AI (LKI)? The current circulating supply of Laika AI (LKI) is 428.23M USD . What was the highest price of Laika AI (LKI)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Laika AI (LKI) is 0.0448 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Laika AI (LKI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Laika AI (LKI) is $ 10.47K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!