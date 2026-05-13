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The live MacroHard price today is 0.00003068 USD.MHRD market cap is 30,660 USD. Track real-time MHRD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live MacroHard price today is 0.00003068 USD.MHRD market cap is 30,660 USD. Track real-time MHRD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

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MacroHard Price (MHRD)

Unlisted

1 MHRD to USD Live Price:

--
----
+0.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
MacroHard (MHRD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-05-13 11:19:05 (UTC+8)

MacroHard Price Today

The live MacroHard (MHRD) price today is $ 0.00003068, with a 0.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current MHRD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00003068 per MHRD.

MacroHard currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 30,660, with a circulating supply of 1.00B MHRD. During the last 24 hours, MHRD traded between $ 0.00003018 (low) and $ 0.00003084 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.057629, while the all-time low was $ 0.00002758.

In short-term performance, MHRD moved +0.23% in the last hour and -4.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.27.

MacroHard (MHRD) Market Information

$ 30.66K
$ 30.66K$ 30.66K

$ 58.27
$ 58.27$ 58.27

$ 30.66K
$ 30.66K$ 30.66K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MacroHard is $ 30.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.27. The circulating supply of MHRD is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.66K.

MacroHard Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00003018
$ 0.00003018$ 0.00003018
24H Low
$ 0.00003084
$ 0.00003084$ 0.00003084
24H High

$ 0.00003018
$ 0.00003018$ 0.00003018

$ 0.00003084
$ 0.00003084$ 0.00003084

$ 0.057629
$ 0.057629$ 0.057629

$ 0.00002758
$ 0.00002758$ 0.00002758

+0.23%

+0.18%

-4.46%

-4.46%

MacroHard (MHRD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of MacroHard to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MacroHard to USD was $ +0.0000012743.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MacroHard to USD was $ -0.0000147282.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MacroHard to USD was $ -0.00012331785097961938.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.18%
30 Days$ +0.0000012743+4.15%
60 Days$ -0.0000147282-48.00%
90 Days$ -0.00012331785097961938-80.07%

Price Prediction for MacroHard

MacroHard (MHRD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MHRD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
MacroHard (MHRD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of MacroHard could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price MacroHard will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MHRD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking MacroHard Price Prediction.

What is MacroHard (MHRD)

We don’t do soft. We do smart contracts. Born in Gork. Trained to deploy. Telegram Twitter WHAT THE HELL IS MACROHARD? MacroHard is the rogue camp for AI on-chain. We don’t run models — we run agents. We don’t build SaaS — we mint coins. We don’t do overtime — we go on-chain. You’re not raising an AI — you’re raising a cult.

WHY "MACROHARD"?

Microsoft = Micro + Soft

MacroHard = Macro + Hard

ROADMAP Phase 1

  • Testnet launch, agents begin to cause trouble Phase 3
  • Integration with Ref and Farcaster, agents start posting memes

Phase 0

  • Trademark registered
  • Got Microsoft’s attention
  • No lawsuits yet Phase 2
  • DAO agent coordination layer goes live, unions form Phase 4
  • Copilot gets hacked by agents Phase ∞
  • Everyone has an AI army. Nobody uses Microsoft. JOIN US OR STAY IN OFFICE 365 We’re not promising AI will replace you. But we do promise: One day, you’ll kneel… before the degen agent you trained yourself.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

MacroHard (MHRD) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemMeme

About MacroHard

What is the current price of MacroHard?

The live price of MacroHard (MHRD) is ₹0.00288830317980880000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is MacroHard positioned in the market?

MacroHard currently sits at market rank #8089, supported by a market capitalization of ₹2886420.322455600000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of MHRD?

The circulating supply of MHRD is 1000000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of MacroHard?

During the last 24 hours, MacroHard traded within a range of ₹0.00284123174597880000 (24-hour low) and ₹0.00290336603863440000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is MacroHard from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

MacroHard reached an all-time high of ₹5.425359320378140000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.00259646029006280000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is MHRD trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for MacroHard?

The current price movement of 0.17% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MacroHard

Page last updated: 2026-05-13 11:19:05 (UTC+8)

MacroHard (MHRD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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