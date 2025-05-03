What is Xphere (XP)

XPHERE is a mainnet project aimed at overcoming the blockchain trilemma—decentralization, security, and scalability. By leveraging a high-performance PoW-based consensus mechanism and innovative architecture, Xphere seeks to build a scalable network that connects diverse applications and users on a single platform.

Xphere Price Prediction

Xphere Price History

How to buy Xphere (XP)

What is the price of Xphere (XP) today? The live price of Xphere (XP) is 0.02401 USD . What is the market cap of Xphere (XP)? The current market cap of Xphere is $ 40.64M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XP by its real-time market price of 0.02401 USD . What is the circulating supply of Xphere (XP)? The current circulating supply of Xphere (XP) is 1.69B USD . What was the highest price of Xphere (XP)? As of 2025-05-03 , the highest price of Xphere (XP) is 0.09 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Xphere (XP)? The 24-hour trading volume of Xphere (XP) is $ 154.34K USD .

