What is Massa (MAS)

Massa offers a genuinely decentralized L1 blockchain solution, with autonomous smart contracts (can wake up with on-chain conditions), fully on-chain web hosting, high performance up to 10000 TPS, and true decentralization (Nakamoto coefficient > 1000). We are addressing the many issues we have seen with current blockchain related to centralization leading to hacks, abuses of power and censorship. Massa is going back to the roots of the Nakamoto's vision, with no compromise, enabling the true mass adoption of Web3 and trustless DeFi, gaming or governance applications.

Massa Price Prediction

Massa Price History

How to buy Massa (MAS)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Massa What is the price of Massa (MAS) today? The live price of Massa (MAS) is 0.02358 USD . What is the market cap of Massa (MAS)? The current market cap of Massa is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MAS by its real-time market price of 0.02358 USD . What is the circulating supply of Massa (MAS)? The current circulating supply of Massa (MAS) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Massa (MAS)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Massa (MAS) is 0.199 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Massa (MAS)? The 24-hour trading volume of Massa (MAS) is $ 51.38K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

