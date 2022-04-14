Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Information Heroes of Mavia is an online multiplayer blockchain-based strategy game where players use their base and army to battle other players and compete for real cryptocurrency in a play-to-earn fashion. Players can purchase, rent, or partner with landowners to acquire and build a base in the game, earning more rewards as they battle with increasingly difficult bases built by other players around the world. Official Website: https://mavia.com Whitepaper: https://statics.mavia.com/landing/public/game_deck.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x24fcfc492c1393274b6bcd568ac9e225bec93584 Buy MAVIA Now!

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 19.56M
Total Supply: $ 256.99M
Circulating Supply: $ 123.35M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 40.76M
All-Time High: $ 10.7952
All-Time Low: $ 0.09690384445875239
Current Price: $ 0.1586

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MAVIA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MAVIA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MAVIA's tokenomics, explore MAVIA token's live price!

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Price History Analysing the price history of MAVIA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore MAVIA Price History now!

MAVIA Price Prediction Want to know where MAVIA might be heading? Our MAVIA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MAVIA token's Price Prediction now!

