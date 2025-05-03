What is Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia is an online multiplayer blockchain-based strategy game where players use their base and army to battle other players and compete for real cryptocurrency in a play-to-earn fashion. Players can purchase, rent, or partner with landowners to acquire and build a base in the game, earning more rewards as they battle with increasingly difficult bases built by other players around the world.

How to buy Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA)

What is the price of Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) today? The live price of Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is 0.2232 USD . What is the market cap of Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA)? The current market cap of Heroes of Mavia is $ 24.98M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MAVIA by its real-time market price of 0.2232 USD . What is the circulating supply of Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA)? The current circulating supply of Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is 111.93M USD . What was the highest price of Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is 10.7952 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is $ 676.47K USD .

