What is MARBLEX (MBX)

MARBLEX is creating a healthy blockchain ecosystem to prolong the PLC of Netmarble’s games.

MARBLEX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your MARBLEX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check MBX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about MARBLEX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your MARBLEX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

MARBLEX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as MARBLEX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MBX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our MARBLEX price prediction page.

MARBLEX Price History

Tracing MBX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MBX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our MARBLEX price history page.

How to buy MARBLEX (MBX)

Looking for how to buy MARBLEX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase MARBLEX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MBX to Local Currencies

1 MBX to VND ₫ 5,128.7935 1 MBX to AUD A$ 0.302095 1 MBX to GBP ￡ 0.146175 1 MBX to EUR € 0.171512 1 MBX to USD $ 0.1949 1 MBX to MYR RM 0.832223 1 MBX to TRY ₺ 7.517293 1 MBX to JPY ¥ 28.24101 1 MBX to RUB ₽ 16.116281 1 MBX to INR ₹ 16.494387 1 MBX to IDR Rp 3,195.081456 1 MBX to KRW ₩ 272.969144 1 MBX to PHP ₱ 10.848134 1 MBX to EGP ￡E. 9.893124 1 MBX to BRL R$ 1.101185 1 MBX to CAD C$ 0.268962 1 MBX to BDT ৳ 23.75831 1 MBX to NGN ₦ 312.338944 1 MBX to UAH ₴ 8.10784 1 MBX to VES Bs 16.7614 1 MBX to PKR Rs 54.946208 1 MBX to KZT ₸ 100.307234 1 MBX to THB ฿ 6.45119 1 MBX to TWD NT$ 5.985379 1 MBX to AED د.إ 0.715283 1 MBX to CHF Fr 0.159818 1 MBX to HKD HK$ 1.510475 1 MBX to MAD .د.م 1.804774 1 MBX to MXN $ 3.816142

MARBLEX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MARBLEX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MARBLEX What is the price of MARBLEX (MBX) today? The live price of MARBLEX (MBX) is 0.1949 USD . What is the market cap of MARBLEX (MBX)? The current market cap of MARBLEX is $ 40.54M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MBX by its real-time market price of 0.1949 USD . What is the circulating supply of MARBLEX (MBX)? The current circulating supply of MARBLEX (MBX) is 207.98M USD . What was the highest price of MARBLEX (MBX)? As of 2025-05-03 , the highest price of MARBLEX (MBX) is 11.033 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of MARBLEX (MBX)? The 24-hour trading volume of MARBLEX (MBX) is $ 73.36K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!