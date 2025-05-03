What is Moongate (MGT)

Moongate is an attention asset protocol for real-world activations. It enables brands to issue smart tokens for access, rewards, and community engagement, while consumers own their engagement data as assets in their digital wallets. Through our data marketplace, users can share their data with brands to unlock rewards, redirecting ad spend from platforms like Google directly to the end user - a new model for value exchange in the attention economy.

How to buy Moongate (MGT)

Looking for how to buy Moongate?

MGT to Local Currencies

Moongate Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Moongate, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Moongate What is the price of Moongate (MGT) today? The live price of Moongate (MGT) is 0.001405 USD . What is the market cap of Moongate (MGT)? The current market cap of Moongate is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MGT by its real-time market price of 0.001405 USD . What is the circulating supply of Moongate (MGT)? The current circulating supply of Moongate (MGT) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Moongate (MGT)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Moongate (MGT) is 0.07248 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Moongate (MGT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Moongate (MGT) is $ 46.20K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

