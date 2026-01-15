The live MindHive price today is 0.0009268 USD.MINDHIVE market cap is -- USD. Track real-time MINDHIVE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live MindHive price today is 0.0009268 USD.MINDHIVE market cap is -- USD. Track real-time MINDHIVE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!
The live MindHive (MINDHIVE) price today is $ 0.0009268, with a 5.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current MINDHIVE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0009268 per MINDHIVE.
MindHive currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- MINDHIVE. During the last 24 hours, MINDHIVE traded between $ 0.00091 (low) and $ 0.00099 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, MINDHIVE moved -2.26% in the last hour and -81.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.37M.
MindHive (MINDHIVE) Market Information
--
----
$ 4.37M
$ 4.37M$ 4.37M
$ 194.63M
$ 194.63M$ 194.63M
--
----
210,000,000,000
210,000,000,000 210,000,000,000
BSC
The current Market Cap of MindHive is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.37M. The circulating supply of MINDHIVE is --, with a total supply of 210000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 194.63M.
MindHive Price History USD
24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00091
$ 0.00091$ 0.00091
24H Low
$ 0.00099
$ 0.00099$ 0.00099
24H High
$ 0.00091
$ 0.00091$ 0.00091
$ 0.00099
$ 0.00099$ 0.00099
--
----
--
----
-2.26%
-5.47%
-81.80%
-81.80%
MindHive (MINDHIVE) Price History USD
Track the price changes of MindHive for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
Period
Change (USD)
Change (%)
Today
$ -0.000053624
-5.47%
30 Days
$ -0.0002824
-23.36%
60 Days
$ -0.003816
-80.46%
90 Days
$ +0.0008868
+2,217.00%
MindHive Price Change Today
Today, MINDHIVE recorded a change of $ -0.000053624 (-5.47%), reflecting its latest market activity.
MindHive 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0002824 (-23.36%), showing the token's short-term performance.
MindHive 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, MINDHIVE saw a change of $ -0.003816 (-80.46%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
MindHive 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0008868 (+2,217.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
What factors influence MindHive's prices?
MindHive (MINDHIVE) prices are influenced by several key factors:
1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends 2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges 3. Project development progress and technological updates 4. Partnership announcements and strategic collaborations 5. Token utility and adoption within the MindHive ecosystem 6. Regulatory news affecting the broader cryptocurrency space 7. Community engagement and social media presence 8. Supply and demand dynamics, including token burns or releases 9. Competition from similar blockchain projects 10. General economic conditions and investor risk appetite
These factors interact to create price volatility typical of cryptocurrency markets.
Why do people want to know MindHive's price today?
People want to know MindHive (MINDHIVE) price today for several key reasons: trading decisions, portfolio management, market timing, profit/loss calculations, and investment planning. Real-time pricing helps traders execute buy/sell orders effectively and track their holdings' value.
Price Prediction for MindHive
MindHive (MINDHIVE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MINDHIVE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
MindHive (MINDHIVE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)
In 2040, the price of MindHive could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
If MindHive were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2027, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future prices will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year analysis of potential MindHive prices and expected ROI.
How much is MindHive today?
The MindHive price today is $ 0.0009268. Check our Price History Section to understand history for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days.
Is MindHive still a good investment in India?
MindHive remains an actively traded cryptocurrency with ongoing market participation and ecosystem development. However, crypto investments such as investing in MINDHIVE are inherently volatile and should align with your personal risk tolerance. Always perform independent research (DYOR) and consider market conditions before making financial decisions and investment.
What is the daily trading volume of MindHive in India?
MindHive worth -- was traded on MEXC in the last 24 hours.
What is the current price of MindHive in India?
The live MINDHIVE price is updated in real time based on global trading activity across major exchanges, including MEXC. Market prices fluctuate continuously due to changes in liquidity, trading volume, and overall sentiment. To view the most recent MindHive price in your preferred currency, visit MINDHIVE Price for more information.
What affects the MindHive price in India?
The price of MINDHIVE is influenced by several key factors, including overall market sentiment, trading volume, technological developments, and user adoption trends. Broader macroeconomic conditions such as interest rate changes, liquidity cycles, and regulatory signals—also play an important role in price movement.
To stay informed about real-time market shifts and project updates, visit MEXC News, for the latest analysis and crypto insights.
How do I place a stop-loss or take-profit order for MINDHIVE on MEXC?
MEXC supports stop-loss and take-profit orders to help manage risk automatically.
1. Go to the Spot or Futures trading section and select the MINDHIVE/USDT pair.
2. Choose “Stop-Limit” or “Trigger Order” from the order type menu.
3. Set your trigger price (the level that activates the order) and your execution price (the price where it will be filled).
4. Confirm your order details and submit.
Your stop-loss order will activate if MindHive’s price moves against your position, while a take-profit order executes automatically when it reaches your target profit level.
For detailed examples and tutorials, visit the MEXC Spot Trading Guide
Will MindHive price go higher this year?
MindHive price might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MindHive (MINDHIVE) price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2026-01-15 23:50:30 (UTC+8)
MindHive (MINDHIVE) Important Industry Updates
Time (UTC+8)
Type
Information
01-14 12:48:38
Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46
Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07
Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54
Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58
Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15
Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.