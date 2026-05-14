Melon to Costa Rican Colon Conversion Table
MLN to CRC Conversion Table
CRC to MLN Conversion Table
- 1 MLN1,454.43 CRC
- 5 MLN7,272.14 CRC
- 10 MLN14,544.28 CRC
- 50 MLN72,721.38 CRC
- 100 MLN145,442.76 CRC
- 1,000 MLN1,454,427.59 CRC
- 5,000 MLN7,272,137.93 CRC
- 10,000 MLN14,544,275.87 CRC
- 1 CRC0.0006875 MLN
- 5 CRC0.003437 MLN
- 10 CRC0.006875 MLN
- 50 CRC0.03437 MLN
- 100 CRC0.06875 MLN
- 1,000 CRC0.6875 MLN
- 5,000 CRC3.437 MLN
- 10,000 CRC6.875 MLN
Melon (MLN) is currently trading at ₡ 1,454.43 CRC , reflecting a 0.53% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₡267.79M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₡4.76B CRC. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Melon Price page.
1.49B CRC
Circulation Supply
267.79M
24-Hour Trading Volume
4.76B CRC
Market Cap
0.53%
Price Change (1D)
₡ 3.908
24H High
₡ 2.129
24H Low
The MLN to CRC trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Melon's fluctuations against CRC. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Melon price.
MLN to CRC Conversion Summary
As of | 1 MLN = 1,454.43 CRC | 1 CRC = 0.0006875 MLN
Today, the exchange rate for 1 MLN to CRC is 1,454.43 CRC.
Buying 5 MLN will cost 7,272.14 CRC and 10 MLN is valued at 14,544.28 CRC.
1 CRC can be traded for 0.0006875 MLN.
50 CRC can be converted to 0.03437 MLN, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 MLN to CRC has changed by +2.17% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.53%, reaching a high of 1,776.77 CRC and a low of 967.95 CRC.
One month ago, the value of 1 MLN was 1,391.69 CRC, which represents a +4.51% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, MLN has changed by -251.42 CRC, resulting in a -14.77% change in its value.
MLN to CRC Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Melon (MLN) has fluctuated between 967.95 CRC and 1,776.77 CRC, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 947.49 CRC to a high of 1,776.77 CRC. You can view detailed MLN to CRC price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₡ 1,773.13
|₡ 1,773.13
|₡ 2,050.47
|₡ 2,050.47
|Low
|₡ 963.85
|₡ 945.67
|₡ 945.67
|₡ 945.67
|Average
|₡ 1,286.66
|₡ 1,382.13
|₡ 1,391.23
|₡ 1,500.34
|Volatility
|+79.81%
|+58.22%
|+79.48%
|+65.57%
|Change
|+43.25%
|+1.92%
|+4.52%
|-13.77%
Melon Price Forecast in CRC for 2027 and 2030
Melon’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential MLN to CRC forecasts for the coming years:
MLN Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Melon could reach approximately ₡1,527.15, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
MLN Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, MLN may rise to around ₡1,767.87 CRC, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Melon Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
Melon Overview
Costa Rican Colon Overview
MLN to CRC Market Statistics
3,276,906.98446892
ETH
Current MLN to CRC Exchange Rate
The live Melon (MLN) price today is ₡ 1,451.69968244278626211, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MLN to CRC conversion rate is ₡ 1,451.69968244278626211 per MLN.
Discover More Melon on MEXC
The Costa Rican Colon, often symbolized as CRC, is the official currency of Costa Rica, a Central American country known for its rich biodiversity and progressive environmental policies. Named after Christopher Columbus, known in Spanish as Cristóbal Colón, the currency plays an essential role in the country's economic life.
As the national currency, the Costa Rican Colon is used for all local transactions, from everyday purchases to large-scale business deals. It is available in both coin and banknote forms, making it adaptable to various types of transactions. The denominations of the Colon range from small coins suitable for minor purchases to larger notes used for substantial transactions.
The Costa Rican Colon's value is subject to fluctuation due to a variety of factors, including inflation, economic stability, and changes in the global market. These factors can affect the purchasing power of the Colon, impacting the cost of goods and services within the country. Like all fiat currencies, the Colon has no intrinsic value but derives its worth from the trust and confidence of the people who use it.
In the international currency exchange market, the Costa Rican Colon is traded against other currencies. The exchange rate between the Colon and other currencies can vary due to factors such as trade balances, interest rates, and economic indicators. It's important to note that while the Colon is the official currency of Costa Rica, the US dollar is also widely accepted in the country, particularly in tourist areas.
In conclusion, the Costa Rican Colon is a vital component of Costa Rica's economy, facilitating commerce and serving as a barometer for the country's economic health. As with any fiat currency, its value is not fixed but fluctuates in response to a variety of domestic and international factors. Despite these fluctuations and the acceptance of the US dollar, the Colon remains a symbol of Costa Rica's economic sovereignty.
MLN Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
MLN/USDT
|3.19
|Trade
The table above shows a list of MLN Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Melon is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell MLN at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
MLNUSDTPerpetual
|--
|Trade
Explore MLN Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Melon futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy Melon with CRC in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit CRC
Fund your account with CRC using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy Melon
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Melon, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited CRC.
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MLN and CRC in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Melon (MLN) vs USD: Market Comparison
Melon Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $3.199
- 7-Day Change: +2.17%
- 30-Day Trend: +4.51%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including MLN, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to CRC, the USD price of MLN remains the primary market benchmark.
[MLN Price] [MLN to USD]
Costa Rican Colon (CRC) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (CRC/USD): 0.0022000187384396026
- 7-Day Change: +0.68%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.68%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger CRC means you will pay less to get the same amount of MLN.
- A weaker CRC means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy MLN securely with CRC on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the MLN to CRC Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Melon (MLN) and Costa Rican Colon (CRC) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in MLN, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the MLN to CRC rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and CRC-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. CRC Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence CRC's strength. When CRC weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like MLN, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Melon, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for MLN may rise, impacting its conversion to CRC.
Convert MLN to CRC Instantly
Use our real-time MLN to CRC converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the MLN to CRC exchange rate calculated in India?
The MLN to CRC exchange rate in India is based on the current value of MLN (often in CRC), converted to CRC using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the MLN to CRC exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The MLN to CRC rate changes frequently because both MLN and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed MLN to CRC in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the MLN to CRC rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the MLN to CRC rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert MLN to CRC, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my MLN to CRC conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of MLN against CRC over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the MLN to CRC rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken CRC, influencing the conversion rate even if MLN remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the MLN to CRC exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the MLN to CRC rate.
Can I compare the MLN to CRC rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the MLN to CRC rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the MLN to CRC rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the MLN price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the MLN to CRC conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target MLN to CRC price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences MLN and CRC in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for MLN and CRC.
What's the difference between converting MLN to CRC and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between MLN and CRC. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is MLN to CRC a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track MLN prices in CRC or stablecoins. MLN to CRC is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the MLN to CRC rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. CRC may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive MLN to CRC rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
Melon News and Market Updates
Explore More About Melon
Melon Price
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Melon Price Prediction
Explore MLN forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Melon may be headed.
How to Buy Melon
Want to buy Melon? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
MLN/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade MLN/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
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Why Buy Melon with MEXC?
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Join millions of users and buy Melon with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.