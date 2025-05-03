What is nuco.cloud (NCDT)

nuco.cloud revolutionizes cloud computing through UC Berkeley's BOINC technology, integrating various data centers and launching nuco.cloud SKYNET, the first decentralized mesh hyperscaler. The offerings, which include nuco.cloud SKYNET, GO, PRO, & CUSTOM, address a broad range of computational requirements, providing a 70-90% cost advantage over AWS. With endorsements from BAFA and DLR "DigitalJetzt" grants, nuco.cloud also assists clients in obtaining public funding. Upcoming staking opportunities are also anticipated. Further details: https://nuco.cloud/overview

nuco.cloud is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



nuco.cloud Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as nuco.cloud, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

nuco.cloud Price History

Tracing NCDT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

How to buy nuco.cloud (NCDT)

You can easily purchase nuco.cloud on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

NCDT to Local Currencies

nuco.cloud Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of nuco.cloud, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About nuco.cloud What is the price of nuco.cloud (NCDT) today? The live price of nuco.cloud (NCDT) is 0.0485 USD . What is the market cap of nuco.cloud (NCDT)? The current market cap of nuco.cloud is $ 2.43M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NCDT by its real-time market price of 0.0485 USD . What is the circulating supply of nuco.cloud (NCDT)? The current circulating supply of nuco.cloud (NCDT) is 50.00M USD . What was the highest price of nuco.cloud (NCDT)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of nuco.cloud (NCDT) is 1.4036 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of nuco.cloud (NCDT)? The 24-hour trading volume of nuco.cloud (NCDT) is $ 27.96K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

