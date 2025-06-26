What is Newton Protocol (NEWT)

Newton Protocol is the verifiable automation layer for onchain finance that lets users delegate complex, cross-chain actions to AI agents while retaining cryptographic guarantees that each step respects user guardrails. It combines ERC-4337/EIP-7702 smart accounts for granular delegation, trusted-execution-environment (TEE) attestations, and zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) to prove correctness of every off-chain decision. The goal is to turn automation itself into a trust-minimized primitive and unlock agentic finance across multiple blockchains.

Newton Protocol (NEWT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Newton Protocol (NEWT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NEWT token's extensive tokenomics now!

NEWT to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Newton Protocol What is the price of Newton Protocol (NEWT) today? The live price of Newton Protocol (NEWT) is 0.3919 USD . What is the market cap of Newton Protocol (NEWT)? The current market cap of Newton Protocol is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NEWT by its real-time market price of 0.3919 USD . What is the circulating supply of Newton Protocol (NEWT)? The current circulating supply of Newton Protocol (NEWT) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Newton Protocol (NEWT)? As of 2025-06-26 , the highest price of Newton Protocol (NEWT) is 0.845 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Newton Protocol (NEWT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Newton Protocol (NEWT) is $ 37.94M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

