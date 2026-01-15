NIKE Price Today

The live NIKE (NKEON) price today is $ 65.35, with a 0.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current NKEON to USD conversion rate is $ 65.35 per NKEON.

NIKE currently ranks #1946 by market capitalisation at $ 1.34M, with a circulating supply of 20.46K NKEON. During the last 24 hours, NKEON traded between $ 65.08 (low) and $ 66.33 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 76.95359588852666, while the all-time low was $ 57.50557176343818.

In short-term performance, NKEON moved +0.19% in the last hour and +0.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.10M.

NIKE (NKEON) Market Information

Rank No.1946 Market Cap $ 1.34M$ 1.34M $ 1.34M Volume (24H) $ 1.10M$ 1.10M $ 1.10M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.34M$ 1.34M $ 1.34M Circulation Supply 20.46K 20.46K 20.46K Total Supply 20,455.69155321 20,455.69155321 20,455.69155321 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of NIKE is $ 1.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.10M. The circulating supply of NKEON is 20.46K, with a total supply of 20455.69155321. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.34M.