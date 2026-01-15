NSGP Governance Price Today

The live NSGP Governance (NSG) price today is $ 0.2927, with a 15.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current NSG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2927 per NSG.

NSGP Governance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- NSG. During the last 24 hours, NSG traded between $ 0.2538 (low) and $ 0.2932 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, NSG moved +0.13% in the last hour and +46.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.35K.

NSGP Governance (NSG) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 10.35K$ 10.35K $ 10.35K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.17B$ 1.17B $ 1.17B Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 4,000,000,000 4,000,000,000 4,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

