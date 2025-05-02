What is Neutron (NTRN)

Neutron allows developers to easily build cross-chain applications over Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol (IBC) and provides DeFi dApps with the full economic security of the Cosmos Hub.

Neutron is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Neutron investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



NTRN to Local Currencies

Neutron Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Neutron, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Neutron What is the price of Neutron (NTRN) today? The live price of Neutron (NTRN) is 0.1389 USD . What is the market cap of Neutron (NTRN)? The current market cap of Neutron is $ 80.53M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NTRN by its real-time market price of 0.1389 USD . What is the circulating supply of Neutron (NTRN)? The current circulating supply of Neutron (NTRN) is 579.78M USD . What was the highest price of Neutron (NTRN)? As of 2025-05-02 , the highest price of Neutron (NTRN) is 2 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Neutron (NTRN)? The 24-hour trading volume of Neutron (NTRN) is $ 277.60K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

