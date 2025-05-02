Neutron Logo

Neutron (NTRN) Live Price Chart

$0.1389
$0.1389$0.1389
-1.34%(1D)

NTRN Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Neutron (NTRN) today is 0.1389 USD with a current market cap of $ 80.53M USD. NTRN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Neutron Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 277.60K USD
- Neutron price change within the day is -1.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 579.78M USD

Get real-time price updates of the NTRN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

NTRN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Neutron for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001887-1.34%
30 Days$ +0.0087+6.68%
60 Days$ -0.028-16.78%
90 Days$ -0.1338-49.07%
Neutron Price Change Today

Today, NTRN recorded a change of $ -0.001887 (-1.34%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Neutron 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0087 (+6.68%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Neutron 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NTRN saw a change of $ -0.028 (-16.78%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Neutron 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1338 (-49.07%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NTRN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Neutron: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.1371
$ 0.1371$ 0.1371

$ 0.1427
$ 0.1427$ 0.1427

$ 2
$ 2$ 2

+0.65%

-1.34%

-6.28%

NTRN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 80.53M
$ 80.53M$ 80.53M

$ 277.60K
$ 277.60K$ 277.60K

579.78M
579.78M 579.78M

What is Neutron (NTRN)

Neutron allows developers to easily build cross-chain applications over Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol (IBC) and provides DeFi dApps with the full economic security of the Cosmos Hub.

Neutron allows developers to easily build cross-chain applications over Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol (IBC) and provides DeFi dApps with the full economic security of the Cosmos Hub.

Neutron is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NTRN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Neutron on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Neutron buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Neutron Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Neutron, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NTRN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Neutron price prediction page.

Neutron Price History

Tracing NTRN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NTRN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Neutron price history page.

How to buy Neutron (NTRN)

Looking for how to buy Neutron? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

NTRN to Local Currencies

1 NTRN to VND
3,655.1535
1 NTRN to AUD
A$0.213906
1 NTRN to GBP
0.104175
1 NTRN to EUR
0.122232
1 NTRN to USD
$0.1389
1 NTRN to MYR
RM0.593103
1 NTRN to TRY
5.355984
1 NTRN to JPY
¥20.011323
1 NTRN to RUB
11.493975
1 NTRN to INR
11.741217
1 NTRN to IDR
Rp2,277.048816
1 NTRN to KRW
193.452975
1 NTRN to PHP
7.721451
1 NTRN to EGP
￡E.7.050564
1 NTRN to BRL
R$0.782007
1 NTRN to CAD
C$0.190293
1 NTRN to BDT
16.93191
1 NTRN to NGN
222.595584
1 NTRN to UAH
5.77824
1 NTRN to VES
Bs11.9454
1 NTRN to PKR
Rs39.158688
1 NTRN to KZT
71.486274
1 NTRN to THB
฿4.586478
1 NTRN to TWD
NT$4.269786
1 NTRN to AED
د.إ0.509763
1 NTRN to CHF
Fr0.113898
1 NTRN to HKD
HK$1.076475
1 NTRN to MAD
.د.م1.286214
1 NTRN to MXN
$2.72244

Neutron Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Neutron, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Neutron Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Neutron

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

