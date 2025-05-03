Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
Numbers Protocol Price(NUM)
The current price of Numbers Protocol (NUM) today is 0.02184 USD with a current market cap of $ 16.65M USD. NUM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Numbers Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 60.25K USD
- Numbers Protocol price change within the day is +0.87%
- It has a circulating supply of 762.22M USD
Track the price changes of Numbers Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0001884
|+0.87%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0028
|+14.70%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00648
|-22.89%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01782
|-44.94%
Today, NUM recorded a change of $ +0.0001884 (+0.87%), reflecting its latest market activity.Numbers Protocol 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0028 (+14.70%), showing the token's short-term performance.Numbers Protocol 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, NUM saw a change of $ -0.00648 (-22.89%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Numbers Protocol 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01782 (-44.94%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Numbers Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+0.87%
-2.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The vision of Numbers Protocol is to create an ecosystem where photos (encompassing both images and videos) matter by leveraging proofs, integrity records and data provenance to increase the credibility and legitimacy of registered photos in the network. Participants, such as verifiers and other network operators can get rewards by providing services to increase the credibility and legitimacy of registered photos.
|1 NUM to VND
₫574.7196
|1 NUM to AUD
A$0.033852
|1 NUM to GBP
￡0.01638
|1 NUM to EUR
€0.0192192
|1 NUM to USD
$0.02184
|1 NUM to MYR
RM0.0932568
|1 NUM to TRY
₺0.8423688
|1 NUM to JPY
¥3.164616
|1 NUM to RUB
₽1.8070416
|1 NUM to INR
₹1.8483192
|1 NUM to IDR
Rp358.0327296
|1 NUM to KRW
₩30.5882304
|1 NUM to PHP
₱1.2156144
|1 NUM to EGP
￡E.1.1085984
|1 NUM to BRL
R$0.123396
|1 NUM to CAD
C$0.0301392
|1 NUM to BDT
৳2.662296
|1 NUM to NGN
₦34.9999104
|1 NUM to UAH
₴0.908544
|1 NUM to VES
Bs1.87824
|1 NUM to PKR
Rs6.1571328
|1 NUM to KZT
₸11.2401744
|1 NUM to THB
฿0.722904
|1 NUM to TWD
NT$0.6707064
|1 NUM to AED
د.إ0.0801528
|1 NUM to CHF
Fr0.0179088
|1 NUM to HKD
HK$0.16926
|1 NUM to MAD
.د.م0.2022384
|1 NUM to MXN
$0.4276272
For a more in-depth understanding of Numbers Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
