Oraichain Price(ORAI)
The current price of Oraichain (ORAI) today is 3.495 USD with a current market cap of $ 48.31M USD. ORAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Oraichain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 274.18K USD
- Oraichain price change within the day is -0.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 13.82M USD
Track the price changes of Oraichain for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.02677
|-0.76%
|30 Days
|$ +1.08
|+44.72%
|60 Days
|$ +0.464
|+15.30%
|90 Days
|$ -2.407
|-40.79%
Today, ORAI recorded a change of $ -0.02677 (-0.76%), reflecting its latest market activity.Oraichain 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +1.08 (+44.72%), showing the token's short-term performance.Oraichain 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, ORAI saw a change of $ +0.464 (+15.30%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Oraichain 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -2.407 (-40.79%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Oraichain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.26%
-0.76%
+13.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Oraichain provides multidimensional trustworthy proofs of AI and enables secure integration with Web3. With AI as the cornerstone, Oraichain has developed many essential and innovative products and services including AI Oracle, DINO Hub with DINO Center, AI Marketplace & Data Marketplace, fully on-chain VRF, AI-based NFT generation & copyright protection, Royalty Protocol, AI-powered Yield Aggregator Platform, Cosmwasm IDE, and many more. Oraichain is the world’s first Layer 1 of AI oracle and Trustworthy Proofs™️.
Oraichain is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.
For a more in-depth understanding of Oraichain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
