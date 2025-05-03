Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
PAW Price(PAW)
The current price of PAW (PAW) today is 0.000000010521 USD with a current market cap of $ 9.97M USD. PAW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PAW Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 75.07K USD
- PAW price change within the day is -0.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 947.96T USD
Track the price changes of PAW for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00000000001897
|-0.18%
|30 Days
|$ +0.000000003513
|+50.12%
|60 Days
|$ +0.000000000487
|+4.85%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000000005433
|-34.06%
Today, PAW recorded a change of $ -0.00000000001897 (-0.18%), reflecting its latest market activity.PAW 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000000003513 (+50.12%), showing the token's short-term performance.PAW 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, PAW saw a change of $ +0.000000000487 (+4.85%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.PAW 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000000005433 (-34.06%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of PAW: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
-0.18%
+75.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$PAW is an ERC-20 token with a total supply of 1 quadrillion. Born on the Ethereum blockchain, $PAW is more than just a token; it's a thriving and vibrant part of the dynamic PawChain community. As $PAW continues to grow, it powers the PawChain ecosystem, enabling transactions and facilitating community governance. Our future goals for $PAW are both ambitious and promising. The token will evolve from its current status as an ERC-20 token to a truly cross-chain asset. $PAW is set to be at the heart of our Layer-2 solution, PawChain, linking all our utilities together. It will fuel our decentralized exchange, PawSwap, driving swaps and staking options. $PAW will also be central to our planned DeFi eCommerce marketplace, Payment Cards, Wallet Hardware and much more, enabling transactions in a seamless digital and physical world. With our Layer-3 solution, we aim to connect all chains together, driving a truly interconnected ecosystem. Thus, $PAW isn't just a token - it's a key piece in the puzzle of a decentralized future.
PAW is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your PAW investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check PAW staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about PAW on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your PAW buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as PAW, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PAW? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our PAW price prediction page.
Tracing PAW's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PAW's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our PAW price history page.
Looking for how to buy PAW? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase PAW on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 PAW to VND
₫0.000276860115
|1 PAW to AUD
A$0.00000001630755
|1 PAW to GBP
￡0.00000000789075
|1 PAW to EUR
€0.00000000925848
|1 PAW to USD
$0.000000010521
|1 PAW to MYR
RM0.00000004492467
|1 PAW to TRY
₺0.00000040579497
|1 PAW to JPY
¥0.0000015244929
|1 PAW to RUB
₽0.00000086998149
|1 PAW to INR
₹0.00000089039223
|1 PAW to IDR
Rp0.00017247538224
|1 PAW to KRW
₩0.00001473529176
|1 PAW to PHP
₱0.00000058559886
|1 PAW to EGP
￡E.0.00000053404596
|1 PAW to BRL
R$0.00000005944365
|1 PAW to CAD
C$0.00000001451898
|1 PAW to BDT
৳0.0000012825099
|1 PAW to NGN
₦0.00001686053376
|1 PAW to UAH
₴0.0000004376736
|1 PAW to VES
Bs0.000000904806
|1 PAW to PKR
Rs0.00000296608032
|1 PAW to KZT
₸0.00000541473786
|1 PAW to THB
฿0.0000003482451
|1 PAW to TWD
NT$0.00000032309991
|1 PAW to AED
د.إ0.00000003861207
|1 PAW to CHF
Fr0.00000000862722
|1 PAW to HKD
HK$0.00000008153775
|1 PAW to MAD
.د.م0.00000009742446
|1 PAW to MXN
$0.00000020600118
For a more in-depth understanding of PAW, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
