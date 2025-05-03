What is PAW (PAW)

$PAW is an ERC-20 token with a total supply of 1 quadrillion. Born on the Ethereum blockchain, $PAW is more than just a token; it's a thriving and vibrant part of the dynamic PawChain community. As $PAW continues to grow, it powers the PawChain ecosystem, enabling transactions and facilitating community governance. Our future goals for $PAW are both ambitious and promising. The token will evolve from its current status as an ERC-20 token to a truly cross-chain asset. $PAW is set to be at the heart of our Layer-2 solution, PawChain, linking all our utilities together. It will fuel our decentralized exchange, PawSwap, driving swaps and staking options. $PAW will also be central to our planned DeFi eCommerce marketplace, Payment Cards, Wallet Hardware and much more, enabling transactions in a seamless digital and physical world. With our Layer-3 solution, we aim to connect all chains together, driving a truly interconnected ecosystem. Thus, $PAW isn't just a token - it's a key piece in the puzzle of a decentralized future.

PAW is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your PAW investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check PAW staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about PAW on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your PAW buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

PAW Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as PAW, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PAW? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our PAW price prediction page.

PAW Price History

Tracing PAW's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PAW's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our PAW price history page.

How to buy PAW (PAW)

Looking for how to buy PAW? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase PAW on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PAW to Local Currencies

1 PAW to VND ₫ 0.000276860115 1 PAW to AUD A$ 0.00000001630755 1 PAW to GBP ￡ 0.00000000789075 1 PAW to EUR € 0.00000000925848 1 PAW to USD $ 0.000000010521 1 PAW to MYR RM 0.00000004492467 1 PAW to TRY ₺ 0.00000040579497 1 PAW to JPY ¥ 0.0000015244929 1 PAW to RUB ₽ 0.00000086998149 1 PAW to INR ₹ 0.00000089039223 1 PAW to IDR Rp 0.00017247538224 1 PAW to KRW ₩ 0.00001473529176 1 PAW to PHP ₱ 0.00000058559886 1 PAW to EGP ￡E. 0.00000053404596 1 PAW to BRL R$ 0.00000005944365 1 PAW to CAD C$ 0.00000001451898 1 PAW to BDT ৳ 0.0000012825099 1 PAW to NGN ₦ 0.00001686053376 1 PAW to UAH ₴ 0.0000004376736 1 PAW to VES Bs 0.000000904806 1 PAW to PKR Rs 0.00000296608032 1 PAW to KZT ₸ 0.00000541473786 1 PAW to THB ฿ 0.0000003482451 1 PAW to TWD NT$ 0.00000032309991 1 PAW to AED د.إ 0.00000003861207 1 PAW to CHF Fr 0.00000000862722 1 PAW to HKD HK$ 0.00000008153775 1 PAW to MAD .د.م 0.00000009742446 1 PAW to MXN $ 0.00000020600118

PAW Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PAW, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PAW What is the price of PAW (PAW) today? The live price of PAW (PAW) is 0.000000010521 USD . What is the market cap of PAW (PAW)? The current market cap of PAW is $ 9.97M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PAW by its real-time market price of 0.000000010521 USD . What is the circulating supply of PAW (PAW)? The current circulating supply of PAW (PAW) is 947.96T USD . What was the highest price of PAW (PAW)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of PAW (PAW) is 0.00000014998 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of PAW (PAW)? The 24-hour trading volume of PAW (PAW) is $ 75.07K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!