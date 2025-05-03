Join MEXC Today
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee
ConstitutionDAO Price(PEOPLE)
The current price of ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) today is 0.01558 USD with a current market cap of $ 78.84M USD. PEOPLE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ConstitutionDAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.92M USD
- ConstitutionDAO price change within the day is -0.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.06B USD
Get real-time price updates of the PEOPLE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PEOPLE price information.
Track the price changes of ConstitutionDAO for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0000988
|-0.63%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00254
|+19.47%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00395
|-20.23%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01102
|-41.43%
Today, PEOPLE recorded a change of $ -0.0000988 (-0.63%), reflecting its latest market activity.ConstitutionDAO 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00254 (+19.47%), showing the token's short-term performance.ConstitutionDAO 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, PEOPLE saw a change of $ -0.00395 (-20.23%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.ConstitutionDAO 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01102 (-41.43%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of ConstitutionDAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.13%
-0.63%
+3.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ConsitutionDAO's goal was to win an auction for a rare copy of the US Constitution at Sothby's, and called to the crypto world for contributions. Constitution DAO quickly attracted 17437 contributors, and raised over 47 million dollars. PEOPLE is the token that ConstitutionDAO gave to its contributors, and has become a community-owned token after it has failed to win the auction.
ConstitutionDAO is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ConstitutionDAO investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check PEOPLE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ConstitutionDAO on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ConstitutionDAO buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ConstitutionDAO, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PEOPLE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ConstitutionDAO price prediction page.
Tracing PEOPLE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PEOPLE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ConstitutionDAO price history page.
Looking for how to buy ConstitutionDAO? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ConstitutionDAO on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 PEOPLE to VND
₫409.9877
|1 PEOPLE to AUD
A$0.024149
|1 PEOPLE to GBP
￡0.011685
|1 PEOPLE to EUR
€0.0137104
|1 PEOPLE to USD
$0.01558
|1 PEOPLE to MYR
RM0.0665266
|1 PEOPLE to TRY
₺0.6009206
|1 PEOPLE to JPY
¥2.257542
|1 PEOPLE to RUB
₽1.2890892
|1 PEOPLE to INR
₹1.3185354
|1 PEOPLE to IDR
Rp255.4097952
|1 PEOPLE to KRW
₩21.8207248
|1 PEOPLE to PHP
₱0.8671828
|1 PEOPLE to EGP
￡E.0.7908408
|1 PEOPLE to BRL
R$0.088027
|1 PEOPLE to CAD
C$0.0215004
|1 PEOPLE to BDT
৳1.899202
|1 PEOPLE to NGN
₦24.9678848
|1 PEOPLE to UAH
₴0.648128
|1 PEOPLE to VES
Bs1.33988
|1 PEOPLE to PKR
Rs4.3923136
|1 PEOPLE to KZT
₸8.0184028
|1 PEOPLE to THB
฿0.515698
|1 PEOPLE to TWD
NT$0.4784618
|1 PEOPLE to AED
د.إ0.0571786
|1 PEOPLE to CHF
Fr0.0127756
|1 PEOPLE to HKD
HK$0.120745
|1 PEOPLE to MAD
.د.م0.1442708
|1 PEOPLE to MXN
$0.3050564
For a more in-depth understanding of ConstitutionDAO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee