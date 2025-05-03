What is Phoenix Global (PHB)

Phoenix Global is built for the enterprise, with the consumer in mind. Rapidly develop and deploy decentralized consumer apps built to scale, and fit within the existing customer experience.

Phoenix Global is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Phoenix Global investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check PHB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Phoenix Global on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Phoenix Global buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Phoenix Global Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Phoenix Global, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PHB? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Phoenix Global price prediction page.

Phoenix Global Price History

Tracing PHB's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PHB's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Phoenix Global price history page.

How to buy Phoenix Global (PHB)

Looking for how to buy Phoenix Global? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Phoenix Global on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PHB to Local Currencies

1 PHB to VND ₫ 14,036.421 1 PHB to AUD A$ 0.82677 1 PHB to GBP ￡ 0.40005 1 PHB to EUR € 0.469392 1 PHB to USD $ 0.5334 1 PHB to MYR RM 2.277618 1 PHB to TRY ₺ 20.514564 1 PHB to JPY ¥ 77.246988 1 PHB to RUB ₽ 44.234862 1 PHB to INR ₹ 45.082968 1 PHB to IDR Rp 8,744.260896 1 PHB to KRW ₩ 747.058704 1 PHB to PHP ₱ 29.6037 1 PHB to EGP ￡E. 27.059382 1 PHB to BRL R$ 3.01371 1 PHB to CAD C$ 0.736092 1 PHB to BDT ৳ 65.02146 1 PHB to NGN ₦ 857.552514 1 PHB to UAH ₴ 22.18944 1 PHB to VES Bs 46.9392 1 PHB to PKR Rs 150.376128 1 PHB to KZT ₸ 276.226524 1 PHB to THB ฿ 17.65554 1 PHB to TWD NT$ 16.380714 1 PHB to AED د.إ 1.957578 1 PHB to CHF Fr 0.437388 1 PHB to HKD HK$ 4.13385 1 PHB to MAD .د.م 4.939284 1 PHB to MXN $ 10.443972

Phoenix Global Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Phoenix Global, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Phoenix Global What is the price of Phoenix Global (PHB) today? The live price of Phoenix Global (PHB) is 0.5334 USD . What is the market cap of Phoenix Global (PHB)? The current market cap of Phoenix Global is $ 29.69M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PHB by its real-time market price of 0.5334 USD . What is the circulating supply of Phoenix Global (PHB)? The current circulating supply of Phoenix Global (PHB) is 55.66M USD . What was the highest price of Phoenix Global (PHB)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Phoenix Global (PHB) is 4.1358 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Phoenix Global (PHB)? The 24-hour trading volume of Phoenix Global (PHB) is $ 1.70M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!