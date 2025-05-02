Peanut the Squirrel Logo

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Live Price Chart

$0.1784
+2.76%(1D)

PNUT Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) today is 0.1784 USD with a current market cap of $ 178.37M USD. PNUT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Peanut the Squirrel Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.67M USD
- Peanut the Squirrel price change within the day is +2.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.85M USD

Get real-time price updates of the PNUT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PNUT price information.

PNUT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Peanut the Squirrel for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.004792+2.76%
30 Days$ +0.0265+17.44%
60 Days$ -0.0176-8.98%
90 Days$ -0.0203-10.22%
Peanut the Squirrel Price Change Today

Today, PNUT recorded a change of $ +0.004792 (+2.76%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Peanut the Squirrel 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0265 (+17.44%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Peanut the Squirrel 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PNUT saw a change of $ -0.0176 (-8.98%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Peanut the Squirrel 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0203 (-10.22%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

PNUT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Peanut the Squirrel: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.1702
$ 0.1792
$ 2.50001
+0.33%

+2.76%

+5.06%

PNUT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 178.37M
$ 5.67M
999.85M
What is Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)

PNUT is a meme coin.

Peanut the Squirrel Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Peanut the Squirrel, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PNUT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Peanut the Squirrel price prediction page.

Peanut the Squirrel Price History

Tracing PNUT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PNUT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Peanut the Squirrel price history page.

How to buy Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)

PNUT to Local Currencies

1 PNUT to VND
4,694.596
1 PNUT to AUD
A$0.27652
1 PNUT to GBP
0.1338
1 PNUT to EUR
0.156992
1 PNUT to USD
$0.1784
1 PNUT to MYR
RM0.761768
1 PNUT to TRY
6.879104
1 PNUT to JPY
¥25.869784
1 PNUT to RUB
14.760816
1 PNUT to INR
15.089072
1 PNUT to IDR
Rp2,924.589696
1 PNUT to KRW
249.51024
1 PNUT to PHP
9.92796
1 PNUT to EGP
￡E.9.057368
1 PNUT to BRL
R$1.00796
1 PNUT to CAD
C$0.246192
1 PNUT to BDT
21.74696
1 PNUT to NGN
285.896704
1 PNUT to UAH
7.42144
1 PNUT to VES
Bs15.3424
1 PNUT to PKR
Rs50.294528
1 PNUT to KZT
91.815344
1 PNUT to THB
฿5.903256
1 PNUT to TWD
NT$5.47688
1 PNUT to AED
د.إ0.654728
1 PNUT to CHF
Fr0.146288
1 PNUT to HKD
HK$1.3826
1 PNUT to MAD
.د.م1.651984
1 PNUT to MXN
$3.493072

Peanut the Squirrel Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Peanut the Squirrel, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Peanut the Squirrel Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Peanut the Squirrel

