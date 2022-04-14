Polygon Ecosystem (POL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Polygon Ecosystem (POL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Polygon Ecosystem (POL) Information POL is a next-generation token that can power a vast ecosystem of ZK-based L2 chains. It does that via a native re-staking protocol that allows POL holders to validate multiple chains and perform multiple roles on each of those chains, turning POL into a hyperproductive token. Official Website: https://polygon.technology/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x455e53CBB86018Ac2B8092FdCd39d8444aFFC3F6 Buy POL Now!

Polygon Ecosystem (POL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Polygon Ecosystem (POL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.30B $ 2.30B $ 2.30B Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 10.48B $ 10.48B $ 10.48B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 1.2911 $ 1.2911 $ 1.2911 All-Time Low: $ 0.15331252511554322 $ 0.15331252511554322 $ 0.15331252511554322 Current Price: $ 0.2194 $ 0.2194 $ 0.2194 Learn more about Polygon Ecosystem (POL) price

Polygon Ecosystem (POL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Polygon Ecosystem (POL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of POL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many POL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand POL's tokenomics, explore POL token's live price!

