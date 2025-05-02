Quant Logo

Quant Price(QNT)

USD

Quant (QNT) Live Price Chart

$83.12
$83.12
-0.57%(1D)

QNT Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Quant (QNT) today is 83.12 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.00B USD. QNT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Quant Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.17M USD
- Quant price change within the day is -0.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 12.07M USD

Get real-time price updates of the QNT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate QNT price information.

QNT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Quant for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.4765-0.57%
30 Days$ +13.76+19.83%
60 Days$ -4.06-4.66%
90 Days$ -23.07-21.73%
Quant Price Change Today

Today, QNT recorded a change of $ -0.4765 (-0.57%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Quant 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +13.76 (+19.83%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Quant 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, QNT saw a change of $ -4.06 (-4.66%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Quant 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -23.07 (-21.73%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

QNT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Quant: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 79.4
$ 79.4

$ 85.82
$ 85.82

$ 227.445
$ 227.445

-0.10%

-0.57%

+10.78%

QNT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B

$ 2.17M
$ 2.17M

12.07M
12.07M

What is Quant (QNT)

Quant (QNT) is a well-regulated digital currency, whether at a national or commercial level, can provide significant public benefits, by increasing efficiency and reducing costs for both domestic and international payments systems. It can also play a major role in increasing financial inclusion by helping the hundreds of millions of people – especially in developing countries – to connect to the financial system.

Quant is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Quant investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check QNT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Quant on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Quant buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Quant Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Quant, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of QNT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Quant price prediction page.

Quant Price History

Tracing QNT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing QNT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Quant price history page.

How to buy Quant (QNT)

Looking for how to buy Quant? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Quant on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

QNT to Local Currencies

1 QNT to VND
2,187,302.8
1 QNT to AUD
A$128.836
1 QNT to GBP
62.34
1 QNT to EUR
73.1456
1 QNT to USD
$83.12
1 QNT to MYR
RM354.9224
1 QNT to TRY
3,205.1072
1 QNT to JPY
¥12,045.7504
1 QNT to RUB
6,877.3488
1 QNT to INR
7,029.4584
1 QNT to IDR
Rp1,362,622.7328
1 QNT to KRW
116,414.5472
1 QNT to PHP
4,626.4592
1 QNT to EGP
￡E.4,219.1712
1 QNT to BRL
R$469.628
1 QNT to CAD
C$114.7056
1 QNT to BDT
10,132.328
1 QNT to NGN
133,204.7872
1 QNT to UAH
3,457.792
1 QNT to VES
Bs7,148.32
1 QNT to PKR
Rs23,433.1904
1 QNT to KZT
42,778.5392
1 QNT to THB
฿2,753.7656
1 QNT to TWD
NT$2,555.1088
1 QNT to AED
د.إ305.0504
1 QNT to CHF
Fr68.1584
1 QNT to HKD
HK$644.18
1 QNT to MAD
.د.م769.6912
1 QNT to MXN
$1,628.3208

Quant Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Quant, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Quant Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Quant

$83.12
