Q Price(QUANTUM)
+0.15%
+1.01%
-11.57%
-11.57%
Q (QUANTUM) real-time price is $ 0.003969. Over the past 24 hours, QUANTUM traded between a low of $ 0.003051 and a high of $ 0.004554, showing active market volatility. QUANTUM's all-time high price is $ 0.7303169003467307, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00048219051846745.
In terms of short-term performance, QUANTUM has changed by +0.15% over the past hour, +1.01% over 24 hours, and -11.57% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
No.3672
0.00%
QUANTUM
The current Market Cap of Q is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 294.21K. The circulating supply of QUANTUM is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.97B.
Track the price changes of Q for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00003969
|+1.01%
|30 Days
|$ +0.001969
|+98.45%
|60 Days
|$ +0.001969
|+98.45%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001969
|+98.45%
Today, QUANTUM recorded a change of $ +0.00003969 (+1.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.001969 (+98.45%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, QUANTUM saw a change of $ +0.001969 (+98.45%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.001969 (+98.45%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Q (QUANTUM)?
Check out the Q Price History page now.
Quantum Chain is a quantum-secure, AI-automated compliance blockchain ecosystem designed as the next generation of financial services infrastructure. Quantum Chain offers enterprise-grade scalability, security, and regulatory adherence through quantum-resistant cryptography and AI-driven compliance automation. The ecosystem is powered by its native utility coin, Quantum ($Q), which facilitates transactions, governance and tokenisation. Additionally, Quantum Chain supports Quantum Financial Institutions (QFIs), a network of native projects and financial service solutions built on its infrastructure, enabling secure, efficient, and compliant financial products for a quantum-ready world.
Q is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Q investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check QUANTUM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Q on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Q buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
How much will Q (QUANTUM) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Q (QUANTUM) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Q.
Check the Q price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of Q (QUANTUM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about QUANTUM token's extensive tokenomics now!
Looking for how to buy Q? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Q on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
For a more in-depth understanding of Q, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|08-28 18:39:00
|Industry Updates
SOL breaks through $215, reaching a new 206-day high, with SOL/BTC and SOL/ETH exchange rates continuing to strengthen
|08-28 16:50:00
|Industry Updates
Total Stablecoin Market Cap Breaks Through $280 Billion, Setting a New All-Time High
|08-28 15:25:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum has gained 20.6% so far in August, on track to record its fourth positive August in history
|08-28 05:13:00
|Industry Updates
Incremental funds continue to flow into the crypto ecosystem, with Tether and Circle minting a total of 1.25 billion dollars in stablecoins today
|08-27 15:39:00
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $455 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $88.10 million
|08-25 21:14:39
|Industry Updates
Crypto total market cap falls below $4 trillion, altcoin total market cap drops 3.58% intraday
