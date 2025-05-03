What is Radio Caca (RACA)

RACA (USM.WORLD), a web3 ecosystem initiated by Maye Musk NFT Dog community. Over 3.7 million units of BNB Coins (2 billion USD equivalent) of trading volume was recorded in 9 months from Maye Musk NFT and derivative NFTs, including game characters and virtual lands. Backed by OKX Ventures and Consensys Mesh Tachyon (parent company of MetaMask), it has one of the biggest web3 communities over 29 fanbase regions, 665k followers on Twitter, 510k on Telegram, and 68k on Discord. USM is also the web3 central for virtual headquarters and social spaces for partners include - BNB Chain, Huobi, Kucoin, Bybit, Bitget, LBank, OKC, Dodo, MEXC, BSC News, Element Market, and Miami NFT Week etc.

What is the price of Radio Caca (RACA) today? The live price of Radio Caca (RACA) is 0.00008384 USD . What is the market cap of Radio Caca (RACA)? The current market cap of Radio Caca is -- USD . What is the circulating supply of Radio Caca (RACA)? The current circulating supply of Radio Caca (RACA) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Radio Caca (RACA)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Radio Caca (RACA) is 0.01198888 USD .

